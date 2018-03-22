She Preserved Her Dead Son's Sperms To Only Become A Surrogate Grandmother!

The biggest joy of a mother is to see their kids being hale and healthy. As parents, people love to see the future of their kids to be bright and perfect.
But there are so many people out there who do not get a chance to get to experience this ideal happiness!
Here we bring you such a case of an Indian woman whose world crumbled down after her son's sudden death turned her world upside down!
This is the case of mother who lost her son, yet got happiness back by becoming a surrogate mother by using her dead son's sperm!
Check onto know more about this special story of the brave mother 'Rajashree Patil.'
She Had A Perfect Family
This brave mother named Rajashree Patilin had a perfect family in the year 2010 when her son Prathamesh Patil had gone to Germany to pursue a master's degree. Their perfect family crushed into bits when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.
Prathamesh Needed Immediate Treatment
While Prathamesh Patil was still in Germany, the doctors advised him to save his sperms before the chemotherapy started. This was to ensure that he could have babies in near future.
He Was Brought Back To India For Treatment
When Prathamesh was diagnosed with a brain tumour which was apparently in the 4th stage, he was brought back from Germany to India. He suffered convulsions and also lost his vision, but with treatment in India his condition started improving.
He Lost His Battle
Though Prathamesh was fighting a tough battle for years, he eventually suffered another convulsion where he was detected with a recurring tumour. He succumbed to a malignant tumour in September 2016.
Mum Desired To Get Back Her Son's Sperm From Germany
After his death, the mother, desired to get back her son and hence contacted the semen bank in Germany where her son's semen was cryo-preserved. After completing all the formalities, she got his sperms and opted to become a surrogate mother!
It Was An Emotional Journey
Rajshree Patil knew no boundaries of happiness when she successfully delivered twins. Her dream of having grandchildren was successful and all thanks to miracle science that anything is possible these days.
