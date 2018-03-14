These Stephen Hawking Quotes Will Make You Change Your Perception Of Life

This morning brought with it a news that shadowed the entire world with grief and despair. At 76, great British scientist Stephen Hawking breathed his last today.

Not only was Hawking an exceptional scientist who won awards for some of his ground-breaking works; but he was also a philosopher, whose philosophy of life can make others question their own.

His quotes have inspired generations to think big, to walk that extra mile and never complain for the imperfections one has.

He has always emphasized on the fact that being physically disabled cannot stop him from being an achiever and there is still a lot he can do because his spirit is not disabled.

Here are some of his quotes that will make you miss him more than ever.