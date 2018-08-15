Howrah Auto Rickshaw Puller Returns A Bag Filled With Gold To Its Owner

Mantu Saha, the 54-year-old man who is a rickshaw puller in Howrah, returned a bag which was filled with gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.98 Lakh, and Rs 60,000 in liquid cash to a traveller who left the bag when she stepped off near her Liluah home in the evening.

After visiting a relative in Howrah's Bajrang Bali Market, Rukhmini had bought those ornaments from a shop nearby. Later she took Mantu's rickshaw to her home at Liluah.

Thereafter reaching her flat she realized suddenly that her bag is missing and that she left it in the rickshaw. She then immediately rushed to the Belur Police Station and filed a missing case.

Meanwhile, Mantu had already returned to his home which is located nearby the Belur Simultala Ghat and he noticed the bag on the seat. He then went inside and showed that content to his wife, Anu. Without giving a second thought, the couple decided to return the bag. They visited the Belur Police Station and submitted the bag there.

After their arrival at the police station, Belur OC Swapan Saha called Rukhmini. Finding the exact contents, Rukhmini Devi, a resident of Dubai, was so happy and impressed with Mantu's honesty that she immediately awarded him with Rs 10,000.

She thanked him a lot and asked if she could do something else to thank him, then he said if he could drive an auto rickshaw or an e rickshaw, it could financially uplift him as well as his family. Rukhmini who had booked for her return flight to Dubai on the next day morning promised Mantu to send him a cheque through the OC so that he could buy the vehicle.

In this age, when people actually find dishonest means to make money, Mantu the rickshaw puller's fair act stands out. His honesty is truly praiseworthy!