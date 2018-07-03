How To Make The Most Of Mars Retrograde (June 26 - August 27)

A retrograde cycle of Mars holds an essential part in unveiling the different shades or characteristics of our lives and connecting us with the rhythms of the planetary movements.

The retrograde Mars moves to help us to unseal the power of the planets which help us to guide in framing our destiny.

There are certain things that you need to do during the Mars retrograde, and here in this article, we will reveal to you the details about the things you need to remember during this phase as it will affect your personal life.

How The Retrograde Of Mars Will Affect You: June 27 - August 27, 2018

But before you head to find out about the retrograde Mars pros and cons, we are here to enlighten you a little in detail about the Mars retrograde.

This phase has a "shadow period" that commences when a planet slows down in anticipation of the retrograde turn. The energies during this period are the most potent when it comes to a still point.

So, with such intense energies circulating during this phase, one needs to be prepared for the retrograde Mars cycle during this period. Find out about how you can make the most of the Mars Retrograde.

Note: Depending on the health of Mars in our zodiac sign charts, each of us is said to experience this cycle differently.

Taking Care Of Health Is Important During This Phase

We need Mars to stay healthy and clean of our unwanted issues and ego needs. Hence, it is vital for you to take care of your energies and health to balance the power of Mars perfectly.

Avoiding Conflict Is Not Helpful

You need to understand that the advice that is given to you will not help you in preventing conflicts during this period. The best way to manage conflicts is by expressing it early. This retrograde phase seems to provide you with the excellent period for resolving some of the battles that were left unattended.

You Need To Prioritise Your Desires

This retrograde season is the perfect time for you to prioritise your desires. All that you need to do is write down five of the most important priorities of your life. Though this is not the right time for you to implement action to make any of the listed things happen, it is essential that you see if any of the elements need to be adjusted as well.

Weekly Tarotscope: How Retrogrades And The Full Moon Will Impact You

Conserve Your Energy

Mars seems to nourish passion, but during the retrograde phase, our emotions seem to perish quickly. So, all that you need to do is conserve your energies until the regressive period is over. On the other hand, Mars seems to pick up the power again, and this energy appears to assist you in trying one more time!