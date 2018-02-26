Lessons To Be Learnt As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: March 21-April 19

You are known to be very ambitious and hardworking. But in the process, the relationships tend to take a backseat.

Advice: You need to know that life isn't always about work. You need to learn on how to balance your work and social lives in a better way.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

You have a stubborn mind and never give up on arguments.

Advice: You need to learn that you just have to let some arguments go.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

You really like to hold on to relationships, even though they are not good for you.

Advice: You need to learn that it's okay for you to burn some bridges.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

You need to pamper yourself, as you cannot be a cry baby all the time.

Advice: You need to step outside of your comfort zone if you wish to grow and have a fulfilling life.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

You live a life that you think others would approve of.

Advice: Your sense of self-esteem shouldn't be dependent on what others think it to be.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

You live a life with high expectations and this is the reason you are often left disappointed.

Advice: Learn to lower your expectations and be more reasonable about it.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

You have a reputation for always being thoughtful and a selfless human being.

Advice: This is the time that you need to be selfish for your own reasons. Remember there is nothing wrong in putting yourself first at times.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

You have grudges against those people who haven't apologized to you.

Advice: Learn to let go of the grudges that you've been harboring for so long.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

You have been known to escape from situations and commitments.

Advice: Learn to face your problems head-on.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

You have been hesitant on making life changes. It's time you change this.

Advice: Don't be afraid to make a few significant changes in your life and walk towards the path to your happiness.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

You need to express your love for other people. Life is not all about just being smart.

Advice: You need to learn to forge emotional connections with other people.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

You are prone to believe that everyone that you meet around is out to get you.

Advice: Learn to tone down your self-exaggerated way of giving importance to yourself a little bit.