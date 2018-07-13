Solar Eclipse To Darken Skies On Friday The 13th

A solar eclipse is enough to create superstitious beliefs in the minds of humankind. People tend to look out for remedies and find out ways in which their zodiac sign would get affected.

With Friday the 13th of July 2018 and solar eclipse falling on the same date, many changes would happen in our stars.

In this piece of article, we are not revealing to you about the beliefs and energy shifts and instead focusing on the facts about this partial solar eclipse.

July 13th, 2018: Partial Solar Eclipse Brings In The Worst Effects On Zodiacs

Where Is The Partial Solar Eclipse Visible?

The partial solar eclipse is visible in Southern Australia, New Zealand and North Antarctica. According to the research, the sun will see a 34 per cent eclipse of its total area.

The Previous Eclipse Was Reported During...

According to reports, the solar eclipse on Friday the 13th in 1974 was noted. It is revealed that the next Friday the 13th solar eclipse will be observed in 2080. Apart from this, the next total solar eclipse will be seen on August 11th 2018.

The Occurrence Of The Eclipse

The solar eclipse which is falling on Friday the 13th July will occur on July 13th 2018 at 2:48 am.

Solar Eclipse Timings And The Astrological Remedies Which Can Be Performed Only On This Day

In our next article, find out about the myths that people tend to believe about solar eclipse.