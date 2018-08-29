Subscribe to Boldsky
Times When Female Bosses Are Treated In A Different Way Than Their Male Counterparts

Even though we live in this century, there are certain things that people do not wish to let go of, especially the way they think about a woman's position in the society.

There are times when you face strong sexism at the workplace and this is something that does not seem will be eradicated from the mindset of people any sooner.

female bosses treated differently

Here we share some of the rude facts of how people tend to think of female bosses when compared to their male counterparts.

Check out and we bet, these are the most common things that you would have heard about female bosses who have become successful.

When A Male Boss Stays Late At Work

People say: 'Oh! He is such a hardworking man.'
VS
When A Female Boss Stays Late At Work
People say: 'Her kids are growing up with an absent mother.'

When A Male Boss Yells
People say: 'He is a strict boss!'
VS
When A Female Boss Yells
People say: 'She must be PMS-ing!'

When Male Bosses Are Being Assertive
People say: 'He is a confident man.'
VS
When Female Bosses Are Being Assertive
People say: 'She needs to tone down and be kind to the staff.'

When Male Bosses Work Harder And Chase Targets
People think: 'He is ambitious and brilliant in making things possible.'
VS
When Female Bosses Work Harder And Chase Targets
People Think: 'She is just power hungry.'

When A Male Boss Brings His Child At Work
People say: 'Aww! He is such a dedicated family man.'
VS
When A Female Boss Brings Her Child At Work
People say: 'Wonder how will she work when she is getting her kids at work.'

When A Male Boss Leaves Work Early
People say: 'He is so efficient as he gets his work done on time.'
VS
When A Female Boss Leaves Work Early
People say: 'This is the reason she will never become successful.'

When A Male Colleague Gets Promoted To Be A Boss
People say: 'He deserves it!'
VS
When A Female Colleague Gets Promoted To Be A Boss
People say: 'Wonder what she has done to get this promotion.'

