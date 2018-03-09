The Hidden Meaning Of Colours As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Yellow

This bright colour is related to Taurus, Gemini, Leo and Virgo zodiacs. Using this colour can increase your memory, and improve your self-confidence and happiness. Wearing this coloured cloth can help you acquire the ability to understand and comprehend others.

This colour symbolises power and energy.

Blue

This colour is perfect for Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius and Pisces zodiacs. This is a very relaxing tone which can be related with intellectual matters. Using this colour helps to get relaxed and reach out for peace and calmness. Apart from this, it also helps in increasing creativity.

This colour symbolises wisdom, confidence, eternity, power and integrity.

People Of These Zodiac Signs Will Never Express Their Emotions

White

The colour is closely related to the sign of Cancer. It allows anyone to feel at peace and stimulates kindness and optimism. Apart from this, it also increases the will of reaching perfection.

This colour symbolises purity.

Golden

This colour suits the sign of Leo. This colour is also associated with the sun and power. It also represents great wisdom and knowledge. It is the perfect colour to get rid of depression. Using this colour often helps the wearer to feel inspired and it takes away any kind of a fear. On the other hand, using golden jewels, which are combined with any other colour helps to increase the qualities of all of them.

Golden colour symbolises richness.

Grey

The signs that are related to this colour are Gemini and Aquarius. This colour symbolises independence. It also acts as a shield to protect anyone from external influences. Individuals who wear this colour experience stimulation in humanity and generosity. Apart from this, this colour is for work, to show stability and self-sufficiency.

Grey colour symbolises division, evasion and getting away from commitments.

List Of The Most Toxic Zodiac Combinations

Brown

This colour is perfect for the signs of Taurus and Virgo. This colour symbolises the earth and it is related to the repression of feelings or even the exaltation of fears and low self-esteem. This colour has to be used in measure and it can be preferably used in combination with cheerful colours to get the best results.

This colour symbolises fertility, realism and stability.

Purple or Indigo

This colour stands for the signs of Sagittarius, Aquarius and Pisces. This colour is used by psychiatrists to calm down patients, as it helps to transform or mutate fears and obsessions. This colour is the perfect key to help a person to achieve spiritual transformation. People who use this colour experience an increase in artistic abilities and compassion as well.

This colour stimulates the brain and is considered to be a great stimulator of intuition.

Lucky Birthstones For People Born In March

Orange

This is another colour that is related to the sign of Leo. This colour lessens the feelings of sorrow and insecurity. It helps the wearer to understand others and is also a great remedy to combat depression.

This colour is known to stimulate the intellect.

Black

This colour is perfect for those who belong to the sign of Capricorn. It symbolises mystery, silence and passive strength. Using black in clothes indicates austerity and elegance. It also shows loneliness and isolation.

This colour symbolises mourning.

Silver

This colour best suits Gemini, Cancer and Aquarius. This is the colour of our Moon. It stands for femininity, emotions and sensibility. This colour creates harmony and balance for the wearer.

This colour symbolises versatility, peace, perseverance and intelligence.

People Of These Zodiac Signs Will Never Express Their Emotions

Red

The signs that represent this colour are Aries and Scorpio. This colour has always been the great representation of love. On the other hand, the negative aspect of using this colour in clothes is that it can influence the person to become irritable and impatient.

This colour symbolises power, self-confidence, optimism and vitality.

Pink

This colour is related to Libra. This colour signifies unselfish love. This colour influences to minimise the negative feelings.

This colour symbolises care and protection.

Turqoise

This colour is associated with Aquarius. This colour is related to the sea. It helps to control stress and it innovates all kinds of ideas to the wearer. It is also great to be combined with silver to increase communication and creativity.

This colour symbolises feminism, calm, sophisticated, and it provides energy and wisdom.

Green

This colour best suits for Taurus, Libra, Virgo, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. This colour helps to strengthen the love towards nature. Using this colour allows the wearer to empathise with the others. In order to feel more energy, use this colour with white, golden or silver jewellery.

This colour symbolises growth, harmony, freshness, safety, and fertility.