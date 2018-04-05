Expecting A Baby? Know About Your Baby's Personality Even Before He/She Is Born!

Do you know that it is so easy to understand the characteristics of your unborn child by just seeing the zodiac sign date that you are expecting?

Well, according to astrology, it can help you to predict your future relationship with your baby even before your child's birth.

All that you need to know is your due date and check on the month that the due date falls on, to know of various predictions regarding your baby and your association with the lill' one.

Aries: March 21-April 19

Kids born under this sign can be a handful for any parent. These kids will be the competitive and hard-headed kind of individuals. They will do well in a sport. As a parent, the only thing you need to worry or be surprised is about noticing that they will not sleep easily or will need constant stimulation.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

These kids are stubborn enough to teach others on how to pronounce their names wrong just because it sounds better in that way. These kids will need their routine. You need to make sure that you provide a lot of comfort and security to them, as they tend to get cranky when their needs are not met.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

If your due date is falling under this sign, then as a parent, you would have a tough time. They will be the fun wild child and as a parent, you will notice it when they will not stick to a schedule or when they will openly defy your expectations.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Your baby will be one of the babies who refuses to grow up. They are the best babies that one can have, as they have an easy temperament and never give you too much of trouble. As they grow old, their soft nature will not change. They will also become homebodies who will help you out in the household chores and will always be the mama's boy/girl.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

If you have this sign, then you as a parent need to be rest assured that you will never rest again. From the moment the kid is born, they have everyone's attention and they learn to live it well. On the other hand, they need constant stimulation and a lot of affection. They are the drama kings and queens who need your attention 24/7!

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

If your baby's birth date falls in this month, then you can rest a bit when compared to a Leo's parents. Your child will be one of those well-behaved kids who is more orderly in life than other kids. On the other hand, they are stubborn and critical. They will quickly learn to show their disapproval of the things that they do not like.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Parents of these kids are beyond lucky. These kids tend to have a strong moral understanding. They might not always do as what the parents wish, but that's only when it's in conflict on what they believe or what they think. As a parent, one can be assured that the kids will always consider all their options before they take any action.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

As a parent, you need to have some extra energy, as these kids will be really annoying most of the time. On the bright side, there are pretty smart, really tough and also a kind of bitter. As they grow up, they are intense, sarcastic leaders.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

For this child, it's important to raise them with a balance of a social life and academic life. As a parent, you will not have to worry much, as they are outgoing and love outdoor sports. These kids can show off, spend energy, and learn the value of being independent in everything that they do.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

This sign's kids are the old souls. They are surprisingly wise beyond their young age. As a parent, you will notice right away that they are not fussy if you have a set a schedule for them, they would do it willingly.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

These kids should be an easygoing one. They are not highly irritable or aggressive. As a parent, you will always find them up to some weird stuff. And, even though they care about others a lot, they will always challenge anyone when need be.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

These babies are sensitive kids. They are the sentimental type. They are good at comforting others around them and understanding the intentions behind their actions. On the other hand, they have their moments, where they will lose their temper. And as a parent, you need to watch out for this.