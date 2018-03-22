Every Working Woman MUST Read Rani's Letter On Life & Struggles

Rani Mukherjee is one of those few actresses in Bollywood who will remain a star, regardless of how many films she does in a year. It was her birthday yesterday and she revealed that Bollywood has been a tough space for her, something that has turned her into a fighter!

Over the years, we, as cinema lovers, gave Rani Mukherjee a piece of our soul every time she created magic on the silver screen. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Black, her journey of transformation and creation proves why she is the legit Rani of Bollywood.

But, like any other self-made star, it was not easy for her to carve her own niche, to make her own identity and to reach to the top. In her letter, which she penned down yesterday, on her birthday; she revealed that she faced her part of sexism in Bollywood, like any other female actor. She also did not shy away from pointing out the fact that actresses are considered worthless once they get married or lose their youth. "As a woman, I must admit, it has not been an easy journey. I had to prove myself everyday."

She added, "A woman has a short career span, a married woman's equity dies, woman are not bankable commodities at the box office, female-centric (I hate this word!) films are a huge risk, a married actress who is also a mother is the final nail in the coffin of her dreams, ambitions and aspirations - these are some of the discriminatory stereotypes that we have to live with and try to overcome every single day."

But like the fighter that she is, she is doing her bit in breaking down the gender stereotypes and creating a world that would allow women to work and live without being stereotyped.

"And I promise you, I will continue working and battling these stereotypes with all my fellow stunning, beautiful, kind and talented actresses and hope to see our society and the film industry mature further."