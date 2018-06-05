Zodiac Signs That Are Likely To Cheat And Never Get Caught

According to astrologers, there are some of the zodiac signs that are known for cheating others, and some will even put the effort in to hide it.

These individuals seem to cheat easily and also not get caught most of the time!

Here, we are sharing the list of the zodiac signs that are known to cheat at any given moment and at any given cost.

Check out the list of the zodiacs that are known to cheat and hide their cheating episodes from their partners/friends...

Aries: March 21-April 19

Aries is a sign that is ruled by Mars. As we all know that Mars is the planet of action, aggression and sexuality, individuals of this sign are most likely to cheat without thinking. Their impulses and desires seem to get in the way of their best judgment.

These individuals have short attention spans and having romantic partners who have been with them for quite sometime makes them feel dull. So, having a fling is not a big deal for them. On the other hand, when it comes to hiding an affair, they seem to have a hard time in doing so. It takes a lot to make them confront about their cheating spree.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals are the most likely to cheat. After all, they are symbolized by the duality of the Twins. There are two sides to their personality and this is something that most of us are aware of. These individuals need a variety, a lot of freedom, and even the flexibility in their lives to stay happy. They tend to have doubles of everything and this is something that doesn't stop at material objects alone.

At times, this may involve exploring several relationships at the same time. The strange thing about these individuals is that this may not be counted as cheating according to them. If they are caught, then they are more likely to tell you exactly on what you want to hear, but do not be surprised if they do it again, as it is their star that makes them do so!

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Libra individuals are known to maintain a balance in everything that they do. They are natural lovers and pacifists. If these individuals are found to be cheating, then it is for a reason that they are apparently not finding it from their partner. They seem to feel horribly guilty about cheating. But to maintain peace, they seem to do their best to hide it from their partners.

When they are caught and confronted by their partner, they seem to initially try to deny it. But when they are cornered, they will be honest. To keep this sign's individuals away from cheating, one needs to keep them fulfilled.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Scorpios are actually considered to be one of the most faithful of all the signs. But if they cheat, then they are likely to hide it. This is because keeping secrets is in their very nature. There would be often a much deeper reason as to why Scorpio individuals seem to wander.

They tend to cheat due to deep emotional wounds or disconnect. When it is all about hiding an affair, these individuals might be the most skilled at it. They will take extra measure to cover their tracks of cheating and not give up easily on revealing about their cheating episode.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces individuals are intrigued by polarities and this is one of the reasons why they are magnetized by what is opposite to the relationship they are in. When it comes to keeping secrets, these individuals are very good at it. They seem to simply feel that it is none of their business to share anyone else's business.

On the other hand, they will enjoy their affair. They tend to give into their fantasies and will get swept into an affair. As these individuals are naive and do not like any kind of a conflict, they will try their best to hide it as much as they can.

So let us know if your favourite zodiac sign was listed here.