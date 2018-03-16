Your Zodiac Power Colours Enhances Your Spiritual Energy

Aries: March 21-April 19: RED

Aries is ruled by Mars, which is coincidentally known as the red planet. Individuals of this sign are leaders and they represent courage, boldness, and fire from within them. Red is the colour that perfectly defines their personality.

Using red colour can help them to unlock and release their energies and as a result, it helps them to find their true power.

Taurus: April 20-May 20: GREEN

Green is the perfect colour that compliments the Taurus energy, as it represents individuals who have practicality and have stability in their thoughts. They are grounded as well.

Green is the colour of the heart chakra and it helps these individuals to unlock the lighter and more creative characteristics of this sign.

Gemini: May 21-June 20: YELLOW

These individuals are communicators and messengers of the zodiac sign. They are wise and knowledgeable and, at the same time, they are also sociable and friendly.

Yellow is the colour that represents not only knowledge but also laughter and joy.

Cancer: June 21-July 22: WHITE

This colour perfectly defines this sign, as these individuals are calm and great nurturers. The colour white has the ability to deflect energy, which makes it the perfect choice for them.

White as a colour is very neutral and relaxing. It can invite feelings of peace, tranquility, and serenity.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23: GOLD

Being fiery, bold and creative, gold is the perfect colour for this zodiac sign. Using this colour can help to bring out the natural confidence and creative abilities of these individuals.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23: PINK

They are very grounded, analytical in nature. Pink is the perfect colour for these individuals, as it is gentle and soft. Using this colour helps to evoke feelings of peace and self-love.

Pink is also associated with the heart chakra. Using this colour can help you to draw out the softer and more relaxed side of the Virgo personality.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23: SKY BLUE

These guys are natural mediators of the zodiac. This is the perfect colour for Libra, as it represents the perfect balance between action and serenity.

All shades of Blue work well for these individuals. Experimenting with different shades of blue can help to evoke more balance.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22: BLACK

Their energy is all about learning to transform and to bring light to the darkness. Using dark shades and hues like black and deep purple are great complimentary colours for these individuals.

Black colour helps to evoke feelings of confidence, power, and control.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22: ORANGE

These individuals are broad-minded who love to learn new things. This is a highly energising colour, which is quite creative and it makes it the perfect choice for this zodiac sign.

This colour helps to increase the feelings of productivity and also increase the concentration level, as they tend to get easily distracted or struggle to concentrate.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20: BROWN

They have a very earthy, practical and hardworking attitude in life. Their energies can be heightened by using the colour brown. Though brown seems like a dull colour, wearing the right shade can help in complimenting the Capricorn energy.

This colour indicates wisdom, strength, and practicality, which totally define this sign's traits.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18: AQUA BLUE

These guys are born humanitarians and are always considered to be great team players. This colour is bright. Using this colour can help to bring out the best of the Aquarian qualities.

Aqua Blue is also a very calming colour and it can help to evoke feelings of peace and relaxation for the users.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20: PURPLE

This is one of the most intuitive signs of the zodiac. Using this colour helps them to channelise their energy into creative projects rather than getting lost in their daydreams.

Purple is also the colour of the third eye chakra and it can help to strengthen intuitive and psychic gifts.