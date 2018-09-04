Pick A Doodle, And We Will Reveal What Is Going On In Your Life

Vertical Scribbling Doodle If you chose this doodle, then you might be struggling with the highs and the lows of your life. There are chances that you might be feeling annoyed because for every step you take ahead, you seem to face some failure. There are chances that your failures might be hurting you. Remember that you do not have to lose hope as things will eventually fall in the right place.

Broken Crossed Lines Doodle If you chose this doodle, then there are chances that you are going through a broken, rough patch of life. It is predicted that it can be either a broken relationship, family, or even a career that is keeping you worried. The broken crossed lines in this doodle is a reflection that you have been trying to find ways of making things work, but it looks like they seem to be beyond your control.

Twisted Spirals Doodle If you chose this doodle, then there are chances that you are struggling to come to terms with yourself. There are chances that you might be looking for some closure, but there is something that is stopping you from doing so. On the other hand, you might also feel betrayed or feel lonely but at the same time you are also trying to fight your way to happiness, and this is an incredible thing.

Concentric Clean Spiral Doodle If you chose this doodle, then you may be struggling to find peace and inner harmony. You seem to be struggling to come to terms with your inner self, and you look to be feeling slightly disoriented about life itself. Your struggle in life is to accept yourself completely and be comfortable with your shortcomings.

Scribbled Criss-cross Doodle If this is the doodle of your choice then you might be experiencing difficulty. There are chances that you might be going through two equally essential or opposite thoughts, and due to this, there are chances that you may be feeling torn between them. On the other hand, you might be confused between choosing the two as you think they are equally important to you.

Free Flowing Curls Doodle If you chose this doodle, then you have a mind that is looking for a creative release. You have an artistic bent of mind, and you seem always to desire to create something unique. You feel the need to channelise your creative side. This would help you find a way of unleashing your creative energy as it may otherwise burn out.

Scribbled Circles Doodle If you chose this doodle, then you may be going through a deep crisis. There are chances that you may have trouble burdening your heart, and due to this, you may feel tired, alone, and desperate. All that you need to do is speak out about the matter in the open and discuss your problems with people who are close to you. Choose An Eye And Know Your Hidden Personality