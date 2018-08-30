Stop Storing Condoms In Your Wallet Or Pocket Right NOW

Most of the times, boys tend to store condoms in the pockets and wallets for a quickie or in case of an unexpected situation. However, how safe do you think it is for you to save a condom in a pocket or a wallet?

According to researchers, it is proven that carrying a condom in a pocket or a wallet is just equal to wasting a condom unused.

Storing condoms in these places is highly unrecommended as there are many chances of the condom getting damaged for various reasons.

A broken condom can make an individual more susceptible to STIs and keeping them in pockets can make them more prone to picking up germs as well.

Researchers reveal that heat, moisture, friction and light can affect the quality of condoms and make them less useful. Since wallets or pockets are believed to be too warm for condoms, it can affect the latex with the rising temperature as it can weaken or make the condom less effective and chances of it tearing or swimming increase instantly. You need to store them in cool places.

So, let us know if you would carry your condom in your pocket or wallet next time or store it in a cool place.