Is That Trump As Demon Mahishasura? Viral West Bengal Durga Puja Pandal Sparks Laughter Fest Online! Deepannita Das

Looks like Donald Trump has found a new stage, and it's not the White House-it's a Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal! Yes, you read that right. While most Mahishasura idols look like generic demons with horns and scowls, this year one idol has gone viral for looking suspiciously like the former US President.

With his trademark pout and golden mop of hair, Trump-oops, Mahishasura-has stolen Maa Durga's thunder and the internet's attention. Forget political rallies; this time, Trump is fighting Goddess Durga, and spoiler alert: he's going to lose again.

Viral Durga Puja Pandal

Durga Puja is known for its creativity, and pandals often reflect social commentary, satire, or current affairs. But this year, the Khagra pandal has managed to strike a unique chord. Artist Asim Pal's idols of Goddess Durga and her celestial entourage were crafted in the traditional style. Yet, what has stolen the spotlight is not Durga herself but Mahishasura-who, with his golden hair, stern expression, and distinctive features, looks suspiciously like Donald Trump.

Why Was Trump Depicted As Mahishasura?

The resemblance might not be entirely accidental. Members of the Khagra Crematorium Ghat Durga Puja Committee explained that the inspiration came from Trump's past trade policies. 'We made this because of the fifty percent tariff he imposed,' said Pratik, a committee member to Anandabazar.com, recalling how the US tariffs were seen as an insult to India's global trade relations. 'Our Modi, who thought Trump was a friend, was betrayed. So, we made him a demon.'

Another member, Raju Thakur, added that the move was more of a symbolic protest. 'Depicting him as Mahishasura was our way of expressing disappointment. People are responding positively. Everyone is laughing, but also nodding in agreement,' he said.

But The Artist Says 'It's A Coincidence'

Interestingly, the man behind the idols, renowned artist Asim Pal, has denied any deliberate attempt to model Mahishasura after Trump. 'It is nothing but a coincidence,' he insisted. But for the visitors pouring into the pandal, the resemblance is simply too striking to ignore. Social media agrees-memes, jokes, and photos of the 'Trump Mahishasura' are now all over X and Instagram, sparking endless laughter.

Also, some joked that this was "Trump's new career move," while others quipped that even Durga Puja could not escape American politics. The mix of satire, tradition, and creativity has made the Khagra pandal one of the most talked-about spots this festive season.

Who Is Demon Mahishasura?

To understand the buzz, one must revisit the story behind Durga Puja. In Hindu mythology, Mahishasura was a shape-shifting demon, part man and part buffalo, who received a boon from Lord Brahma that no man or god could kill him.

This made him nearly invincible, and his reign of terror spread across the three worlds. Desperate, the gods turned to the feminine divine, creating Goddess Durga. She fought Mahishasura for nine days before finally defeating him. Durga Puja is celebrated as the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and justice over tyranny.

In Murshidabad, however, this ancient myth has found a modern face-and it happens to resemble one of the most controversial political leaders of recent times.