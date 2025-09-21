Turmeric Milk Is Good For Health, But Gut Expert Warns You Against This While Drinking It!

Mahesh Bhatt Turns 77: How He Once Resisted Soni Razdan That Turned Into The Iconic Dialogue In ‘Raaz’

International Day of Peace 2025: What Is The Theme? Know History, And Significance Insync oi-Deepannita Das

Peace is one of those words we all long for but rarely pause to understand. It's not just the absence of war, but the quiet comfort of safety, the joy of children growing without fear, and the dignity of communities living with justice.

In a world constantly shaken by conflict, inequality, and uncertainty, the International Day of Peace, which is observed on 21 September, reminds us that humanity still dares to dream of harmony.

Every year, millions come together on this day-activists, students, leaders, and everyday people, to reflect on what peace truly means and how each of us can contribute to it. In 2025, the message feels even more urgent, more personal, and more needed.

International Day of Peace 2025 Theme

The United Nations sets a theme each year to guide conversations and action. For 2025, the theme focuses on 'Act Now for a Peaceful World,' a call for everyone, everywhere to step up.

From peacekeepers on battlefields to students in classrooms, from neighbours in communities to leaders in boardrooms, each of us has a role. Choosing respect over hate, compassion over indifference, and truth over misinformation are powerful acts of peace. Small steps like volunteering, challenging discrimination, supporting ethical brands, or listening to diverse voices can create lasting impact. Together, we all can transform peace from a dream into a lived reality.

International Day of Peace: History

The International Day of Peace was first established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1981, dedicated to promoting peace among nations and people. Initially celebrated on the third Tuesday of September, it was later fixed to September 21 every year starting in 2002.

Over time, this day has evolved from symbolic gestures into a global movement. Schools host peace lessons, communities hold vigils, and organisations launch campaigns addressing issues from poverty to climate change. It has become a day to both imagine and act upon the possibility of a better world.

Why Peace Matters More Than Ever

When you scroll through your news feed, it's easy to feel disheartened-wars, political unrest, rising intolerance. But peace isn't just about solving global conflicts; it's about creating safe spaces in our daily lives. It's the way parents raise children without fear, how neighbours resolve disputes with kindness, and how societies ensure dignity for all.

In 2025, conversations around peace also include climate change, mental health, and digital wellbeing, because the battles we fight today are not always with weapons but with words, policies, and choices.

International Day of Peace 2025: Significance

This year's observance is significant because it falls at a time when the world feels divided-politically, socially, and emotionally. Yet, it also offers a chance to pause and realize that peace is not an abstract dream. It begins with us.

From community initiatives to international dialogues, the day encourages everyone to be part of the solution. It asks us: What can you do today to bring peace into your corner of the world? Even something as small as practicing kindness or listening without judgment can ripple outward in ways we cannot imagine.

How People Around the World Celebrate

Every year, the United Nations Headquarters in New York begins the day with a ceremonial ringing of the Peace Bell, made from coins donated by children from over 60 countries. Across the globe, people observe moments of silence, organize peace walks, host art exhibitions, or take part in meditation and prayer.

Schools and colleges engage students in peace education, teaching young minds that dialogue and compassion are stronger than division. Social media also becomes a powerful tool, spreading stories, campaigns, and messages that inspire hope and action.

Peace Is Personal Too

It's easy to think of peace as something large-scale-international treaties, summits, and speeches. But peace is deeply personal. It's in how you respond to anger, how you choose to treat others, and how you create calm within yourself.

This day reminds us that we don't have to be politicians or world leaders to make an impact. Each choice we make adds to the collective story of humanity.

If every person takes one step toward peace- within themselves, their families, and their communities, then perhaps one day, world peace won't just be a dream. It will be our shared reality.