Which Chocolate Flavour Are Your Favourite Bollywood Couples? Find Out This International Chocolate Day 2025 Insync oi-Riny John

Every year, 13th September is celebrated as International Chocolate Day, marking the birth anniversary of Milton S. Hershey, the man behind the iconic Hershey's brand. More than just a sweet indulgence, chocolate has long been a symbol of love, comfort, and connection - the very qualities that make relationships so special. From dark and intense to creamy and light, every flavour tells a story.

And just like chocolate, celebrity couples bring their own unique blends of personalities that complement each other beautifully. This International Chocolate Day, we reimagine some of India's most loved celebrity couples as chocolate flavours that reflect their charm, chemistry, and individuality.

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif - Dark Almond Chocolate & Classic Milk Chocolate

Vicky brings the richness of dark chocolate with almonds - intense, grounded, and wholesome - while Katrina is the smooth, universal comfort of milk chocolate. Together, they strike the perfect balance of depth and familiarity, much like their real-life partnership.

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan - Rum-Infused Dark Chocolate & Belgian Truffle

Saif, with his royal charm and timeless charisma, is rum-infused dark chocolate - mature, smooth, and with a dash of boldness. Kareena is a Belgian truffle - luxurious, indulgent, and irresistible. Their pairing is rich with old-school glamour and contemporary elegance.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor - White Chocolate Truffle & Mocha Almond Chocolate

Alia is a soft white chocolate truffle - creamy, playful, and full of sweetness. Ranbir is mocha almond - smooth with an undercurrent of intensity. Together, they blend lightness and depth, offering a relationship as indulgent as their contrasting flavours.

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani - Hazelnut Milk Chocolate & Honeycomb Crunch

Sidharth is indulgent hazelnut milk chocolate, dependable and smooth, while Kiara adds sparkle as honeycomb crunch - golden, sweet, and delightfully refreshing. Their union is both rich and light, balancing steadiness with vibrance.

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone - Molten Caramel Lava & Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt

Ranveer is molten caramel lava - fiery, dramatic, and full of surprises. Deepika is refined dark chocolate with sea salt - elegant, bold, and perfectly balanced. Together, they embody indulgence mixed with sophistication, making their pairing irresistibly powerful.

Siddharth & Aditi Rao Hydari - Filter Coffee Chocolate & Rose Petal Dark Chocolate

Siddharth is filter coffee chocolate - rooted, bold, and deeply South Indian in flavour. Aditi is rose petal dark chocolate - delicate, graceful, yet intense. Together, they fuse strength and elegance, creating a flavour as unique as their bond.

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal - Cookies & Cream Chocolate And Peanut Butter Chocolate

Sonakshi is cookies and cream - comforting, familiar, and universally loved. Zaheer is peanut butter chocolate - bold, nutty, and with a surprising edge. Together, they form a mix of warmth and playful bite, perfectly complementing each other's energies.

Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza - Fruit & Nut Chocolate & Caramel-Filled Milk Chocolate

Riteish is fruit and nut - quirky, fun, and always full of surprises. Genelia is caramel-filled milk chocolate - golden, cheerful, and comforting with a sweet burst at the centre. Their pairing captures playfulness and warmth, reflecting a love story that's lighthearted yet deeply rooted.

On International Chocolate Day, we're reminded that love, much like chocolate, comes in many flavours - rich, sweet, bold, or smooth. These celebrity couples, with their unique personalities and chemistry, show us how opposites attract, similarities shine, and partnerships thrive when flavours complement one another. Whether you're a fan of indulgent truffles or playful crunches, there's a little bit of chocolate - and love - for everyone to celebrate today.