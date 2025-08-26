Inside India’s Favourite ‘Third Space’: How SOCIAL Blends Food, Culture, And Community

Is Your Severe Period Pain Normal? Expert Explains Why It Can Be Risky, Dangerous For Your Fertility

From its very first outlet, SOCIAL has stood out as more than just a bar or café. With its unique hybrid identity-a blend of workspace, cultural hub, and casual dining destination-it has redefined what a 'third space' can mean for urban India. Ranveer Sabhani, Chief Business Officer at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Ltd, talks about SOCIAL's journey, its evolving DNA, and how it's building cultural belongingness one city at a time.

The Third Space That Grows With You

SOCIAL was never just about food and drinks-it was designed as a "third space," somewhere between work and play. "That hybrid DNA has only become more relevant over time," says Ranveer. As office and café, day and night, content and conversation continue to blur, SOCIAL feels even more familiar because it was built on that idea from day one.

Its new menu, The Big Drop, takes this adaptability further by moving away from rigid meal times to a mood-based approach. Whether it's Dunkables at 4 PM, ramen at midnight, or a thali at lunch, SOCIAL is designing for real life, not chasing trends.

Tapping Into India's Dining Trends

India's casual and premium dining space is evolving rapidly. Guests want places that reflect how they live-fluid, familiar, and culture-forward. "SOCIAL has always lived at that intersection," Ranveer explains. From co-working and community gigs to hyperlocal menus, it remains plugged into the cultural current of India's youth. The brand doesn't just respond to trends-it builds ecosystems where food, culture, and comfort coexist.

Tier 2 And 3 Cities: The Now Market

For Ranveer, the real growth story lies outside metros. "Tier 2 and 3 cities are not the 'next' market, they're the 'now' market," he says. Here, dining is evolving from weekend outings to everyday habits that also fuel content creation and community building. SOCIAL fits into this rhythm with adaptable formats, value-driven menus, and hyperlocal storytelling. The goal isn't just expansion but cultural fit-making every outlet feel like it belongs to the city it serves.

Neighborhood Identity, Not Cookie-Cutter Design

One of SOCIAL's biggest differentiators is how no two outlets look the same. Each is shaped by its neighborhood, from art and design to music and menus. "Community, design, and local culture are not afterthoughts at SOCIAL-they're the starting point," Ranveer emphasizes. By working with local artists and curating city-specific stories, SOCIAL becomes a neighborhood brand at scale, not a mass-produced chain.

A Shift in Strategy: Belonging Over Expansion

A pivotal transformation for the brand came when the team rethought expansion. Instead of a "rollout mindset," they moved to a city-first approach where every SOCIAL adapts to local culture without losing its DNA. This philosophy laid the groundwork for The Big Drop menu, which captures India's mood-based eating habits across all times of day.

Redefining Success Through Belongingness

For Ranveer, success isn't just measured in scale or revenue. It's when SOCIAL becomes part of someone's routine-a breakfast meeting, a weekend gig, a celebratory dinner, all in the same space. "If SOCIAL can adapt to different moods and occasions while still feeling familiar and trusted, then we're building a brand that matters beyond the transaction," he says.

Personal Picks And Everyday Vibes

While every outlet has its own energy, Ranveer admits his favorite is the first-Church Street SOCIAL in Bengaluru. "It wasn't just an outlet, it was the philosophy coming alive," he recalls. As for his preferred vibe, he enjoys both work-from-café mornings and lively dinners, but leans toward the latter: "There's something about the evening energy at SOCIAL-the lighting, the playlists, the conversations-that captures what the brand stands for."

Comfort-Forward Innovation

The food and beverage landscape is moving toward innovation that doesn't abandon comfort. SOCIAL is embracing this with playful dishes like Toast-E-Galawati and the Kombadi Wade Kala Mutton Taco-formats that surprise without alienating. For Ranveer, this marks an exciting shift from novelty-for-novelty's-sake to culturally resonant experimentation.

What's Next For SOCIAL

Looking ahead, SOCIAL plans to deepen its community-led initiatives and keep evolving its food, design, and cultural programming. The Big Drop menu is just the beginning, with more regional twists, playful formats, and city-specific storytelling in the works. "The idea is simple," Ranveer says. "Grow the brand, not just the footprint. SOCIAL will always be a place where food, culture, and connection collide."

SOCIAL's story is proof that India's dining scene isn't just about eating-it's about belonging. And as Ranveer Sabhani puts it, the real magic happens when someone says: 'This is my SOCIAL.'