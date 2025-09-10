Ex-Nepal PM's Wife Burnt Alive: What to Do if You're Stuck In A City Experiencing Political Violence

In The Wake Of Nepal’s Turmoil, ‘Devil’s Astrologer’ Predictions Resurface And Spark Widespread Curiosity Insync oi-Riny John

Prashanth Kini is not a politician, historian, or policy expert. He calls himself a "Devil's Astrologer" and "time traveller" on X (formerly Twitter), where he posts bold statements mixing astrology, geopolitics, and a dose of satire. His online persona, under the handle @AstroPrashanth9, is flamboyant and tongue-in-cheek complete with UFO emojis and jokes about predicting "palms, politics, and your next mistake."

Since joining the platform in March 2023, he has drawn tens of thousands of followers. Some treat him as an entertainer, others as a mystic voice worth paying attention to. His words have often been dismissed as vague or dramatic, but every now and then, a prediction resurfaces at the right moment sparking debate about coincidence versus foresight.

The Nepal Prediction

Back in December 2023, Kini posted:

"My prediction about NEPAL. The end of democracy is near in Nepal. Monarchy will return to Nepal in 2025."

At the time, the remark barely caused ripples. But now, as protests fill Kathmandu and Prime Minister KP Oli has stepped down, many are revisiting this statement. To some, it feels prophetic. To others, it's just another case of reading too much into a dramatic tweet.

What He Said About India

Nepal isn't the only country he has focused on. His posts about India's political future are even bolder. He has written:

"In India, BJP will lose power in 2039."

"Congress will never come to power."

"After 2039, elections will stop in India. Democracy will end. 91 years of democracy will be over."

Such claims have sparked heated discussions online, with many arguing over whether these are serious astrological predictions or simply provocative statements meant to stir conversation.

Warnings For Qatar

In October 2023, Kini turned his attention to the Middle East, writing:

"Between June 2025 and July 2026, Qatar will face huge turmoil."

"In 2028-2029, Qatar will see major destruction. Financial collapse, fire everywhere, even terrorist attacks."

These words resurfaced after Israeli strikes hit Doha, with social media users sharing screenshots of his older posts.

When Predictions Targeted Sheikh Hasina

In December 2023, the so-called Devil's Astrologer warned: "Sheikh Hasina to be careful in the month May June July August 2024, She may face assassination attempts." At the time, the claim drew little attention. But by August 2024, Bangladesh was in turmoil as violent student protests escalated, forcing Hasina to resign after 15 years in power and flee the country. The timing of her dramatic exit aligned uncannily with the astrologer's forecast, prompting headlines across Indian and international media that revisited his post and questioned whether his chilling prophecy had, in fact, come true.

Other Predictions That Drew Notice

Kini has often made sweeping statements beyond specific countries:

About global unrest during the pandemic years, he warned of "suffering" and "collapse of systems."

On South Asia, he wrote that "smaller nations will face economic and political destruction."

On natural disasters, he frequently used phrases like "fire, floods, famine - many nations will see this soon."

While broad in scope, these remarks are often re-examined when global crises emerge.

Why His Words Are Trending Now

In uncertain times, people often look for patterns or signs that explain the chaos around them. Kini's statements, once brushed off as social-media theatrics are now part of the conversation as Nepal faces instability.

His prediction-"The end of democracy is near in Nepal. Monarchy will return in 2025." suddenly feels eerily timely. Whether coincidence, clever generalisation, or true foresight, it has turned an astrologer with a mischievous online persona into one of the most discussed voices in South Asia's political moment.