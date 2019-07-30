ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Husband Gifts Amazing Amazon Themed Cake To Wife, Photos Leave Netizens in Awe

    By

    When this woman received an Amazon-themed cake on her 39th birthday, from her witty husband, she "felt so understood". Why? Because her love for the largest online retailer runs so deep that not once, but she clicks the 'Add to cart' button three times a week.

    For the wife, Emily McGuire, who is a photographer in North Carolina, nothing makes her happier than eagerly waiting for an Amazon package every week. Therefore, this cake was beyond surprise for her.

    The amazon delivery-shaped cake came with edible shipping details and Amazon Prime box tape, mentioned a Today Show report on Thursday, July 25. Emily said, "As soon as I saw the cake, I was like, 'He gets me'. I felt so understood!"

    Apart from sharing it on her Instagram page, Emily has also shared it on Facebook so that the world can witness her love for Amazon. Sharing the pictures of this quirky cake, she wrote, "When you order a lot from Amazon, you get an Amazon box cake."

    It was Sweet Dreams Bakery of Dunn, which made this creative cake. The report also mentioned that the cake took 8 hours to complete. It seems not us, but the cake itself is enjoying the viral fame and netizens are in awe over the imagination of the husband. While in Facebook, the post garnered more than 500 likes and 402 shares till now and in Instagram, the cake pictures got 1510 likes.

    Here's how netizens have responded to the sweet post-

    More AMAZON News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue