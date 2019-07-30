Husband Gifts Amazing Amazon Themed Cake To Wife, Photos Leave Netizens in Awe Insync oi-Deepannita Das

When this woman received an Amazon-themed cake on her 39th birthday, from her witty husband, she "felt so understood". Why? Because her love for the largest online retailer runs so deep that not once, but she clicks the 'Add to cart' button three times a week.

For the wife, Emily McGuire, who is a photographer in North Carolina, nothing makes her happier than eagerly waiting for an Amazon package every week. Therefore, this cake was beyond surprise for her.

The amazon delivery-shaped cake came with edible shipping details and Amazon Prime box tape, mentioned a Today Show report on Thursday, July 25. Emily said, "As soon as I saw the cake, I was like, 'He gets me'. I felt so understood!"

Apart from sharing it on her Instagram page, Emily has also shared it on Facebook so that the world can witness her love for Amazon. Sharing the pictures of this quirky cake, she wrote, "When you order a lot from Amazon, you get an Amazon box cake."

It was Sweet Dreams Bakery of Dunn, which made this creative cake. The report also mentioned that the cake took 8 hours to complete. It seems not us, but the cake itself is enjoying the viral fame and netizens are in awe over the imagination of the husband. While in Facebook, the post garnered more than 500 likes and 402 shares till now and in Instagram, the cake pictures got 1510 likes.

