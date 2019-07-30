Just In
- 1 hr ago Twitterati Argue About Childless Millennials Going To Disney
- 1 hr ago Dengue Relapse In Bengaluru: Patients Who Contracted The Disease Last Year Are Getting It Again
- 2 hrs ago Karnataka Park Names Royal Bengal Cub 'Hima' To Honour India's Golden Girl
- 2 hrs ago Exclusive: Fitness Lover Sonu Sood Unravels His Diet And Workout Routine On His Birthday
Don't Miss
- News Triple Talaq Bill finally clears Rajya Sabha hurdle after many abstain from voting
- Movies Raj B Shetty To Pair Opposite Bigg Boss’ Kavita Gowda In Gubbi Mele Brahmastra
- Technology DOT Working On Proposal For BSNL, MTNL Merger: Report
- Automobiles 2020 Auto Expo Dates Revealed — WagonR Electric, Tata H2X, And Next-Gen Thar Expected
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 19: U Mumba Vs UP Yoddha: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips
- Finance Axis Bank Sees 95% Jump In Net Profit In Q1
- Education BCECE Result 2019: Steps To Check Result And Rank Card
- Travel 10 Most Visited Monuments In India That You Should Not Miss Out
Husband Gifts Amazing Amazon Themed Cake To Wife, Photos Leave Netizens in Awe
When this woman received an Amazon-themed cake on her 39th birthday, from her witty husband, she "felt so understood". Why? Because her love for the largest online retailer runs so deep that not once, but she clicks the 'Add to cart' button three times a week.
For the wife, Emily McGuire, who is a photographer in North Carolina, nothing makes her happier than eagerly waiting for an Amazon package every week. Therefore, this cake was beyond surprise for her.
The amazon delivery-shaped cake came with edible shipping details and Amazon Prime box tape, mentioned a Today Show report on Thursday, July 25. Emily said, "As soon as I saw the cake, I was like, 'He gets me'. I felt so understood!"
Apart from sharing it on her Instagram page, Emily has also shared it on Facebook so that the world can witness her love for Amazon. Sharing the pictures of this quirky cake, she wrote, "When you order a lot from Amazon, you get an Amazon box cake."
It was Sweet Dreams Bakery of Dunn, which made this creative cake. The report also mentioned that the cake took 8 hours to complete. It seems not us, but the cake itself is enjoying the viral fame and netizens are in awe over the imagination of the husband. While in Facebook, the post garnered more than 500 likes and 402 shares till now and in Instagram, the cake pictures got 1510 likes.
Here's how netizens have responded to the sweet post-