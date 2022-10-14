Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 60% Off On Best Brands Of Men's Shoes Men Amritha K

You're bound to be spoiled for choice if looking for stylish men's shoes online. Many trendy types and footwear concepts are available that make every outing comfortable and fun. Many themes include monsoon shoes, adjustable sneakers, monotone slides, party companion mules, segmented sole trainers, etc.

From formal to party, sports to casual, beachwear to festive wear, browse through the plethora of colour options in footwear. There are a lot of different materials, too, from canvas, rubber, and mesh to synthetic leather and fabric.

And they are on sale! Up to 60% Off On Best Brands Of Men's Shoes on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

1. Sparx Running Shoes

Wear these stylish and unique grey sports shoes with these latest fashion trends. Knitted & Lycra upper and rubberized EVA sole. These Sparx walking shoes have a light feather outsole and memory foam for comfortable walks. The slip-on style makes it easy to slide on, while elastic bands in the upper provide optimal support.

Price now: ₹874.00; Price before: ₹1,249.00

2. Skechers Sneaker

You'll find the perfect balance between training comfort and a sporty style with the SKECHERS Relaxed Fit: Equalizer 4.0 - Phairme shoe. Sporty woven knit mesh and synthetic upper in a lace-up athletic fitness training and walking sneaker. Designed with Air Cooled Memory Foam advanced cushioned comfort insole, shock absorbing midsole, soft fabric shoe lining, and a well-cushioned athletic midsole with textured detail.

Price now: ₹4,472.00; Price before ₹5,999.00

3. ASICS Sneaker

The GEL-QUANTUM 360TM 6 sneaker redefines continuous cushioning with the fluidity of its technical components and modern street-style details. Built with a utility-focused design, this shoe features a no-sew upper made of technical fabrics. The midsole is also cushioned 360 degrees with GELTM technology.

Price now: ₹7,652.86; Price before: ₹13,999.00

4. Puma Men's Flex Hype Sneaker

Puma's running shoes will surely elevate your style and track games with fine technology and futuristic design. The world's most loved sports brand, Puma, makes this pair the perfect choice for street and field. Also, it's got a breathable mesh upper and slip-resistant rubber sole.

Price now: ₹1,445.00; Price before ₹4,299.00

5.Crocs Adult Unisex Clogs

The CrocbandTM Collection features original CrosliteTM foam construction for reliable cushioned comfort, a sporty design that's easy to step into and out of, and a variety of energetic colours and graphic designs for an energy-boosting feel. This shoe features a bold, sporty midsole stripe. This shoe is easy to clean and quick drying. Water-friendly and buoyant. CrosliteTM material has been moulded into the sole to provide lightweight cushioning and comfort. It has a pivoting heel strap to make it more secure.

Get it for ₹1,505.00 - ₹3,495.00

6. Adidas Running Shoes

Featuring high-density printing in a gradient effect, the Adidas Glowrun Reflective M Running Shoes are sure to enhance the shoe's visual appeal with its high-density printing. Featuring Ortholite socks that provide more cushioning and comfort, this shoe has a synthetic mesh upper, Lace Closure, Nova outsole, and Ortholite Sockliner.

Price now: ₹1,899.00; Price before: ₹4,599.00

7. Crocs Kids Unisex Clogs

Crocband kids clog by Crocs is based on the original Crocs shoe and features iconic holes on top and a white stripe border around the sides, so let your little ones play to their heart's content. As part of the shoe's design, the shoe also features a moulded crocs crocodile logo and crocs on the heel. The croc band kid's shoes are pretty true to size.

Price now: ₹2,307.00; Price before: ₹3,295.00

8. Reebok Running Shoes

The Reebok Boys Identity Flex Xtreme Lp features a Stylish mesh upper with a lightweight bottom that adds value to the product. It is a running shoe that is comfortable to wear. There are pivot points and pods on the outer sole, which give control and heel support. There is a webbed lacing system and trim on the midfoot area.

Price now: ₹2,319.00; Price before: ₹3,999.00

9. Skechers Walking Shoes

Skechers-GO Walk 6 shoes for men have lightweight, responsive Ultra GO cushioning. Skechers Air Cooled Goga Mat breathable insole provides high-rebound cushioning. Dual-density outsoles provide additional support and stability. An eco-friendly foam, Ortholite contains up to 5% recycled rubber, is lightweight, has a long-term cushioning system and moisture management system, and is highly breathable and lightweight.

Get it for ₹3,749.00

10. Clogs

With the fin Project's 'Levirex' ultimate resilience - bounce back technology, which is made of technically advanced material, URJO is one of the most durable products available today. The URJO product line offers technology, comfort, and lifestyle, combining lightness & pillow softness with flexibility, anti-skid, water resistance, and healing and recovery features. URJO's footwear symbolizes fun and youthfulness with elegant design, artistic sensibility, and the finest materials.

Price now: ₹819.00; Price before: ₹1,799.00