Here Are 5 Delhi-NCR Spots To Eat, Party, And Order Food This Diwali 2025
Diwali is finally here, and if your house smells of diyas, sweets, and excitement you're not alone. It's the one time of year when the entire city lights up, and every meal feels like a celebration. If you're planning a get-together, hosting a dinner at home, or simply want to step out for a festive meal, Delhi-NCR has something for every mood (and craving). So, check out these spots that will make sure your Diwali plans are sorted - no stress, no last-minute scrambles, just great food and festive vibes.
The Malabar Coast: Double the Sweetness, Double The Festivity
If you believe no celebration is complete without dessert, The Malabar Coast is calling your name. This Diwali (20th & 21st October), they're offering a 1+1 deal on their signature Rawa Kesari, a South Indian favourite made with pure ghee, saffron, and plenty of love. It's their way of saying: Why settle for one when you can have two?
Perfect for a sweet ending after a family meal or a cosy dessert date.
Offer Details:
What: 1+1 on Rawa Kesari
When: 20th & 21st October (Diwali) and 14th October (National Dessert Day)
Price for Two: ₹1,400
Where:
Noida: Block B, Industrial Area, Sector 62 → Google Maps
Gurugram: M3M Atrium, Sector 57 → Google Maps
Indore: Phoenix Citadel Mall
Spezia: Teen Patti Meets Tandoori
Spezia has turned Diwali into a foodie card party this year! Join their Teen Patti Nights and win dishes that'll keep you coming back for more. Think of it as a blend of good food, friendly bets, and festive chaos - all in the best way possible. Gather your group, test your luck, and enjoy their crowd-favourite pastas, pizzas, and desi fusion plates.
Where:
Hudson Lane | Noida (Sector 104 & Binge Central) | Gurugram | Tagore Garden | NSP
Vega: A Traditional Vegetarian Feast At Connaught Place
For those who love traditional thalis and the comfort of pure vegetarian fare, Vega at Hotel Alka Classic is the place to be. This Diwali, they're serving up a festive menu rooted in Indian heritage - hearty curries, soft rotis, and mithais that taste like home. It's a calm, soulful spot for a family dinner after a long day of celebrations in Connaught Place.
Where:
Hotel Alka Classic, P-16, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Moon Dust Café, Gurugram: Diwali Under the Stars
If you're planning to host a Diwali bash, Moon Dust Café has everything you need from custom décor and live DJs to open-air cabanas that feel straight out of a postcard. Their Diwali Special Menu and live grill counters make it ideal for large gatherings, whether it's a work event or a get-together with your closest friends. Plus, their signature cocktails and outdoor seating for 50+ guests make for a perfect festive night.
Where:
Sector 60, Near Paras Trinity, Gurugram
Gulati: Festive Flavours Delivered To Your Doorstep
Want restaurant-style Diwali food without leaving your house? Gulati makes that happen. Known for its legendary curries and kebabs, the restaurant is offering delivery across Delhi and NCR this festive season. From creamy butter chicken to rich dal makhani, their menu covers both veg and non-veg lovers, perfect for your Diwali dinner spread.
Order From:
Pandara Road Market, India Gate, New Delhi
Mega Mall, Gurugram
Because Diwali Is Best Served With Good Food
With the diyas ready and the sweets stacked, all that's left to plan is the food and that's where these places come in. Whether you want a relaxed dinner out, a full-blown party with music and lights, or a lavish meal at home without cooking a thing, Delhi-NCR has you all sorted. So, make your reservations, place those orders, and let the aromas, laughter, and sparkle take over. Here's to a Diwali filled with flavour, warmth, and food worth remembering long after the lights fade.