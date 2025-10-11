Chennai On Edge: PTI Office Bomb Threat Turns Out Hoax, Adding To Rising Pattern Of Security Scares

Google Doodle Gives India’s Fluffiest Dish Its Delicious Due, Check Out 3 Nutritious Healthy Idli Recipes! Insync oi-Deepannita Das

When Google Doodle decides to celebrate a dish, you know it's more than just food - it's culture, comfort, and nostalgia all rolled into one. This time, the spotlight shines on the soft, humble Idli, South India's most loved breakfast that has conquered plates (and hearts) across the world.

Light, fluffy, and effortlessly digestible, Idli is the kind of meal that mothers swear by, nutritionists recommend, and foodies can't resist.

But as the world celebrates Idli, it's time to explore how this simple steamed delicacy can be reimagined - not just as comfort food but as a health-forward modern dish. Here are three creative, wholesome Idli recipes - Rawa Masala Idli, Ragi Idli, and Mango-Daal Idli - complete with ingredients, proportions, and preparation steps that bring taste and wellness together.

Rawa Masala Idli: Instant, Wholesome, and Full of Flavour

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 cup semolina (rava or suji), ½ cup curd, ½ cup water (adjust as needed), 1 finely chopped carrot, 2 tablespoons chopped beans, 1 green chilli, ½ teaspoon mustard seeds, a few curry leaves, 1 teaspoon oil, salt to taste, and 1 sachet of Eno or ¼ teaspoon baking soda.

Proportion: 2:1 ratio of semolina to curd gives the perfect consistency for fluffy idlis.

How To Prepare:

Roast semolina lightly until aromatic and let it cool. In a bowl, mix curd, water, and semolina. Let the batter rest for 15 minutes. Add chopped veggies, green chillies, and salt. Just before steaming, stir in Eno and mix gently. Pour the batter into greased idli moulds and steam for 10 minutes.

Once cooked, heat oil in a small pan, crackle mustard seeds and curry leaves, and pour the tempering over the idlis. The result - soft, flavourful idlis that are light on the stomach but big on energy.

This instant Idli recipe is perfect for those rushed mornings when you want something nutritious without spending hours fermenting batter.

Ragi Idli: The Powerhouse of Calcium and Fiber

Cooking Time: 30 minutes (plus overnight fermentation)

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 cup ragi flour, ½ cup urad dal, 1 tablespoon fenugreek seeds, salt to taste, and water as required.

Proportion: Equal parts of ragi flour and urad dal make the perfect balanced batter.

How To Prepare:

Soak urad dal and fenugreek seeds for 5 hours. Grind into a smooth paste, then mix with ragi flour and enough water to form a batter. Add salt, cover, and ferment overnight in a warm place.

The next morning, pour the batter into idli moulds and steam for 12 minutes. The idlis turn a deep earthy brown with a nutty aroma and spongy texture.

Serve hot with coconut chutney or tomato sambar. Ragi Idli is rich in calcium, iron, and fiber - a perfect choice for those watching their blood sugar levels or looking to strengthen bones naturally. It's a nutritionist's dream that tastes just as good as it looks.

Mango and Daal Idli: Sweet, Tangy, and Full of Protein

Cooking Time: 35 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

½ cup toor dal, ½ cup moong dal, ½ cup grated raw mango, 1 green chilli, ½ teaspoon cumin seeds, a few coriander leaves, salt to taste, and 1 teaspoon ghee for greasing.

Proportion: Equal parts of toor and moong dal create the right balance of softness and protein.

How To Prepare:

Soak both dals for 3-4 hours and grind into a coarse batter. Add grated raw mango, cumin, green chilli, and salt. Mix well and let the batter rest for 20 minutes.

Grease the idli plates with ghee, pour the batter, and steam for 15 minutes. Once done, drizzle a hint of ghee and top with roasted sesame seeds.

This tangy twist on the classic idli combines the zesty freshness of mango with the richness of lentils, offering a burst of flavours and a punch of protein. It's perfect for those who like a little creativity on their plate without compromising on nutrition.

Why Idli Deserves Google's Spotlight

It's not just the simplicity that makes Idli iconic - it's what it represents. A bowl of soft, warm idlis connects generations. It's the taste of early morning breakfasts, railway journeys, and family gatherings. And beyond nostalgia, it's also a nutrition-packed meal that's low in calories, easy to digest, and naturally gluten-free.

With versions like Rawa Masala Idli, Ragi Idli, and Mango-Daal Idli, this South Indian staple continues to evolve - proving that traditional foods can be reinvented for modern lifestyles while still carrying the same soulful comfort.

So, the next time you crave something warm, light, and nourishing, steam up a batch of idlis - and celebrate India's timeless gift to the world of healthy eating.