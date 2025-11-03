Sidharth Malhotra Ate This During Early Struggle Days, But Is It Healthy And Can You Survive On It Too?

From Red Carpets To Green Fields: These 7 Bollywood Celebrities Swapped City Chaos For Farming Bliss Insync oi-Riny John

Some people chase peace by booking a vacation. Others just step into their balcony with a watering can. Over the last few years, a bunch of Indian celebrities have found their calm not in luxury resorts, but in a handful of soil - growing vegetables, planting trees, and turning small corners of their homes into green escapes.

There's something beautiful about it. These are people who live fast, travel often, and rarely get a minute to themselves yet, they've chosen to slow down. Watching them swap designer shoes for muddy slippers feels oddly relatable, doesn't it? Here are 7 Indian celebrities who've turned farming into their own kind of therapy.

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani: Balcony Farmers In The Sky

In their Mumbai home, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have turned part of their flat into a mini oasis complete with a kitchen garden and even a small pool on the balcony. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their urban-farming experiments, proudly showing off herbs, vegetables, and greens grown right in the city's concrete jungle. It's part sustainability, part stress relief and totally relatable for anyone who has ever felt joy seeing a tiny sprout appear in a pot on their windowsill.

Jackie Shroff: The OG Plant Lover

Long before hashtags like #SustainableLiving became trendy, Jackie Shroff was already walking the talk. Known for gifting plants instead of fancy presents, he's been encouraging others to make greenery a part of daily life.

He once said in an interview:

"Planting a tree isn't a favour to the world; it's a favour to yourself, your family, and your planet."

That's classic Jackie - simple words, big meaning. His Mumbai home is filled with potted plants and creepers, and he's often seen planting trees at public events.

Preity Zinta: Himachal Roots, California Garden

Preity Zinta may live in Los Angeles now, but her heart still belongs to the hills. Her social media is full of snapshots from her organic kitchen garden, where she grows everything from tomatoes to lemons and chillies. She often mentions how gardening keeps her connected to her Himachali roots - "soil therapy," as she calls it.

R. Madhavan: Turning Barren Land Into A Green Haven

R. Madhavan and his brother bought a piece of barren land near Paazhani in Tamil Nadu and turned it into a thriving coconut and organic farm. What began as an experiment in rejuvenating neglected soil soon became one of his greatest passions. He often shares glimpses of the lush land-rows of coconut trees, vegetables, and fruit-bearing plants and speaks about how the process taught him patience and respect for nature. Madhavan once called the experience "priceless," saying it gave him a sense of peace and purpose that city life rarely allows.

Juhi Chawla: Organic Haven In Wada

Juhi Chawla has quietly nurtured a beautiful green escape in Wada, near Mumbai - land that once belonged to her father by the Vaitarna river. Over the years, she turned it into an organic farm where mango, banana, and papaya trees flourish alongside rice and vegetables, all grown without chemicals.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, she opened her farmland to landless farmers, allowing them to grow rice and share in the harvest. Juhi once said she wanted the land to "give back to nature and people," and her actions reflect exactly that - a blend of sustainability, compassion, and rooted living.

Shilpa Shetty: Green Fingers In The City

In Mumbai, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's home has become more than just a luxurious residence - it's a mini green haven. She has introduced hydroponic farming in her backyard, growing soil-less greens like lettuce, kale, basil and mint, and recently shared how she harvested a full salad-worth of produce in just 25 days. Beyond the produce itself, it's become a family affair: involve the kids, bond over watering the greens, and make sustainability part of everyday life. For her, gardening is as much about wellness and family connection as it is about fresh food.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The Return To Soil

Between his shoots and travel, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spends most of his time in Budenah village, Muzaffarnagar (U.P.), where he runs a large farm. He grows sugarcane, rice, and vegetables, and has repeatedly said that working on the land brings him peace, a far cry from the noise of film sets.

To conclude, it's not just about growing food, it's about balance. These stars remind us that life isn't all glam and deadlines. Whether it's a balcony herb garden or a full-fledged farm, reconnecting with the earth brings a kind of grounding money can't buy.