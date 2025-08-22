From Naples To Asia: Chef Antimo Maria Merone Brings His Culinary Expertise To Bengaluru

‘Shree Ganesh' In Diplomacy? Why Do We Say It Before Every New Beginning? Know Its Meaning!

Chef Antimo Maria Merone Brings His Culinary Expertise To Bengaluru

Le Cirque Signature at The Leela Palace Bengaluru, the city's premier Franco-Italian fine dining destination, continues its tradition of bringing the world's most celebrated chefs to India. This weekend they will host an exceptional culinary experience as Michelin-starred Chef Antimo Maria Merone, one of Asia's most acclaimed Italian chefs, brings his artistry to the city for an exclusive pop-up. Known for his modern yet soulful take on Italian cuisine, Chef Antimo blends his Neapolitan roots with global influences, creating food that is both rooted in heritage and open to evolution.

A proud native of Naples, Chef Antimo Maria Merone is among the vanguard of chefs rewriting the rules of Italian cuisine. His Hong Kong-based restaurant, Estro, opened in partnership with the JIA Group in 2021, has been awarded One Michelin Star for three consecutive years and has earned widespread recognition across Asia and beyond.

Ahead of his visit, he shares his journey, inspirations, and what Indian diners can expect.

Shaped by Asia, Rooted in Italy

Chef Antimo's culinary philosophy has been deeply influenced by his years in Asia. The discovery of new ingredients and exposure to diverse culinary approaches transformed his style, with products from Japan, China, and Korea now finding their way into his menus. Yet, these influences never overshadow his Italian heritage, which remains the foundation of his cooking.

The Heart of Naples on Every Plate

"Neapolitan food and culinary heritage is deeply rooted into my memory. It is a natural source of inspiration and a nostalgic attachment to my motherland," says Chef. Growing up in Naples, food was more than nourishment-it was social, celebratory, and deeply connected to family life. For Chef Antimo, his Neapolitan roots are a constant source of inspiration and a nostalgic reminder of home. Even after living abroad for much of his life, food continues to be his bridge to his homeland.

Mentors and Inspirations

His culinary journey was shaped early on by the teachings of Gualtiero Marchesi, often regarded as the father of modern Italian cuisine. Later, Chef Umberto Bombana became a guiding influence, instilling in him a respect for ingredients and refinement in execution.

Simplicity as the Highest Form of Elegance

Italian cuisine is celebrated for its simplicity, and Chef Antimo carries that philosophy into fine dining. For him, simplicity is not about ease but about purity and respect for ingredients. He points to a clear tomato consommé-transparent and delicate-as an example. Though it looks effortless, it takes three processes and over 24 hours to create.

Provenance Over Sustainability

While sustainability dominates global conversations, Chef Antimo focuses on provenance. Chef says, "Provenance rather than sustainability is key for my cuisine." Based in Hong Kong, where ingredients must be imported, he places great importance on sourcing from trusted suppliers and farms. Provenance, for him, is the cornerstone of quality and authenticity.

Italian Food Across Continents

Across Asia, Italian cuisine has long been seen through a rustic, comforting lens. But Chef Antimo believes perceptions are evolving. In Hong Kong, he has found the freedom to innovate, presenting dishes that go beyond stereotypes and reflect a more contemporary, creative interpretation of Italian dining.

A Taste for Indian Flavours

Indian cuisine, with its boldness, complexity, and social spirit, resonates strongly with him. Among his favourites are lamb curries, dosa, and dal makhani. He also dreams of creating a cultural crossover dish-an Italian-style pani puri, filled with Italian ingredients yet infused with Indian spices like cumin.

Cooking for Home and Heart

Despite his global reputation, his home kitchen remains simple. When not in professional kitchens, he enjoys cooking pasta for his wife-a quiet reminder of how food, at its core, is about love and connection.

What's Next

Looking ahead, Chef Antimo is working on new projects that lean toward casual dining, making his food more accessible. This October, he will also be cooking in Seoul and Shanghai, further extending his culinary footprint across Asia.

With his upcoming showcase at The Leela Palace Bengaluru on 22nd & 23rd August, Chef Antimo Maria Merone invites diners to experience Italian cuisine through a lens of heritage, simplicity, and global influence-a culinary journey that bridges Naples and Asia with elegance and heart.