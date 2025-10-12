Running Out Of Diwali Gift Ideas? Here’s How To Curate The Perfect Diwali Gift Hamper That Everyone Will Love

Forget Bonuses! Delhi PR Firm Gives Employees 9-Day Diwali Break, A Gift Money Can't Buy

How would you feel when you open your inbox one morning to a message that says: "Take nine days off. No emails. No meetings. Just rest." Sounds like a dream, right? This is exactly what happened at a Delhi-based PR firm, where the founder decided that the best Diwali gift for employees wasn't money, sweets, or bonuses-it was time off itself. Here's a closer look at how this unusual Diwali gift unfolded, why it struck such a chord, and what other workplaces can learn from it.

The Email That Broke The Routine

The founder of a Delhi-based PR firm sent an email to its entire team declaring that from October 18 to 26, a whole nine days; everyone from interns to senior leaders would be on a full Diwali break. There would be no meetings, no client calls, and absolutely no emails.

Believe it or not, this corporate message wasn't a formal memo; it was a warm and witty email. Employees were encouraged to sleep in, laugh more, spend time with family, and "come back 2 kgs heavier, 10x happier, and fully recharged." Even the HR team was surprised to receive the email along with the regular employees, showing how inclusive the gesture truly was.

The Real Meaning Of The Gift

What made this gesture resonate wasn't its length, it was the message behind it. The company wasn't rewarding performance; it was honouring presence. In a culture obsessed with hustle and output, the firm reframed productivity as something that begins with rest.

Time As A Currency

Money can't buy time, not the kind that lets you breathe, reconnect, and heal from constant busyness. For employees, this unexpected gift meant late-night family conversations, festive cooking, or just guilt-free idleness. It reminded everyone that sometimes, the most generous thing an employer can give is freedom from work.

Building A Human Workplace

The move also highlighted a growing change in India's corporate culture. Beyond bonuses and perks, employees today crave empathy - workplaces that understand mental space is as vital as financial rewards. The email reflected a leadership style that puts employees' well-being before anything else.

Lessons For The Modern Workplace

Time off is the ultimate perk.

Empathy creates loyalty.

Rest fuels creativity.

Festivals deserve presence.

The Diwali gesture was all about perspective. In giving time off, the company reminded everyone that the richest celebrations aren't marked by bonuses or gifts, but by the space to truly live them. As corporate India chases efficiency, this one firm uniquely proved that sometimes, the best way to move forward is to take a moment for yourself and your loved ones.