Ex-Nepal PM's Wife Burnt Alive: What to Do if You're Stuck In A City Experiencing Political Violence

When news broke that Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of Nepal's former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, had tragically lost her life after being trapped in her burning home during violent protests in Kathmandu on 9 September, it sent shockwaves across South Asia.

Reports revealed that demonstrators, largely led by Gen Z, had set fire to houses in the Dallu area, including the residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who later resigned amid the escalating chaos.

This heartbreaking incident is not just about politics-it is a sobering reminder of how ordinary citizens can suddenly find themselves in the middle of violent unrest. Protests, no matter how peaceful they begin, can quickly spiral into uncontrollable violence, putting lives, homes, and communities at risk. The question is: what should you do if you are stuck in a city experiencing political violence?

Here are essential lifestyle and survival strategies to protect yourself and your loved ones.

1. Stay Aware And Informed At All Times

In volatile situations, information is your greatest weapon. Monitor trusted news channels, official government updates, and reliable social media accounts. Apps that provide live location-based alerts can help you track violence-prone areas. Avoid relying on rumors, as misinformation spreads fast during protests and can push you into danger zones.

2. Create A Safe Home Base

If leaving the city is not an option, secure your home. Lock all entry points, keep curtains closed to avoid drawing attention, and ensure you have emergency supplies such as drinking water, food, a first-aid kit, and backup power sources. A small fire extinguisher and blankets can be lifesavers in case of sudden fire hazards, as seen in the Kathmandu incident.

3. Have An Evacuation Plan Ready

Violence can escalate without warning, leaving little time to think. Identify multiple exit routes from your home or building, and share them with your family members. Keep an emergency "go-bag" with essentials-passports, cash, medicines, and a flashlight-so you can leave at a moment's notice.

4. Avoid Hotspots And Large Gatherings

Curiosity often tempts people to step out and "see what's happening." But during unrest, this is the riskiest decision you can make. Stay far away from protest zones, government buildings, and major intersections. Crowds can turn violent within seconds, and being caught in the middle can make escape nearly impossible.

5. Keep Communication Lines Open

During chaotic events, phone networks may collapse, and the internet may be blocked. Before things escalate, establish a communication plan with family and friends. Use SMS instead of calls when possible-they're more likely to go through in congested networks. Walkie-talkies or offline messaging apps can serve as backups.

6. Blend In And Stay Low-Profile

Wearing flashy clothes, carrying expensive gadgets, or openly recording protests can make you a target. Dress simply, avoid political symbols, and move quietly if you need to go outside. In times of unrest, survival often depends on not standing out.

7. Prioritize Mental Calmness And Quick Thinking

Fear is natural, but panic can cloud judgment. Practice slow breathing to stay calm. If you hear gunfire, explosions, or crowds approaching, stay low, find cover, and move only when it is safe. Mental clarity can often be the difference between safety and tragedy.

8. Build Community Support

You don't have to face such situations alone. Create a support system with neighbors, colleagues, and friends. Communities that stick together are better equipped to share resources, warn each other about risks, and stay safer as a group.

9. Know When To Leave the City

Sometimes, the best survival strategy is evacuation. If violence shows no signs of slowing, plan to leave the city temporarily. Consult embassies, NGOs, or official evacuation advisories. It may feel inconvenient, but no inconvenience is greater than risking your life.

10. Learn From Real-Life Tragedies

The devastating death of Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar is a stark reminder that political unrest doesn't only affect politicians-it endangers families, bystanders, and ordinary citizens. By staying prepared and aware, we can minimize risks when caught in unpredictable situations like protests, riots, or political violence.

Political violence can erupt suddenly, turning familiar streets into danger zones. While no one can control the actions of violent mobs, we can control how prepared we are. The tragedy in Kathmandu reminds us that survival in uncertain times isn't about fear-it's about foresight, awareness, and community strength.