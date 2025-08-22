Devoleena Bhattacharjee Birthday Special: From ‘Gopi Bahu’ To Her Real-Life Love Story With Shanwaz Shaikh

‘Shree Ganesh' In Diplomacy? Why Do We Say It Before Every New Beginning? Know Its Meaning!

Every year, birthdays give us a chance to take a moment and look back at how far someone has come. For Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who turns a year older on 22 August 2025, the journey has been about more than just television success. Many know her as Gopi Bahu from 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', a character that still lives in people's living rooms through endless re-runs and memes. But away from the screen, Devoleena's story feels deeply personal, of finding love when she least expected it, standing up to challenges with strength, and embracing motherhood with all its joys and struggles.

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/devoleena

How Devoleena Bhattacharjee,Met Shanwaz

Sometimes love doesn't arrive with grand gestures but in the small acts of care that slowly build trust. For Devoleena, it began in a gym. After suffering a back injury during a shoot, she was introduced to Shanwaz Shaikh, a fitness trainer who helped her through physiotherapy. His patience and encouragement made a lasting impression, turning routine sessions into a friendship that gradually blossomed into something deeper.

Finding Strength In Each Other

The friendship turned into a strong bond during some of the most difficult phases of her life. While she was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, Shanwaz remained her anchor outside the house. Later, during the pandemic, when she struggled with health issues and anxiety, his constant presence helped her cope. For Devoleena, it wasn't just about having someone to lean on, it was about realising she had found a partner who could stand by her in every season of life.

A Relationship Kept Private

Unlike many celebrity couples, Devoleena and Shanwaz kept their relationship private for nearly three years. They focused on building their life together quietly, away from constant attention. Devoleena has openly shared that she was the one who first brought up marriage, certain that the bond they had built was meant to last a lifetime.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Wedding In 2022

On 14 December 2022, the couple tied the knot in an intimate court wedding in Lonavala. It wasn't a star-studded affair but a day filled with simplicity-rings, garlands, laughter, and promises. When some criticised her choice to marry someone outside the industry, Devoleena didn't hesitate to defend her decision. For her, marriage was never about social expectations, but about love, respect, and companionship.

Life As Husband And Wife

After their wedding, the couple began sharing glimpses of their life together. Their first Christmas as newlyweds in 2022, a Valentine's trip to Rajasthan in 2023, and festive celebrations like Holi and Eid showed a relationship rooted in warmth and everyday joys. Each occasion highlighted not glamour, but togetherness-the kind of happiness that comes from small, shared moments.

Stepping Into Parenthood

In August 2024, Devoleena announced her pregnancy during a Panchamrit ritual, tying her personal milestone to tradition and faith. A few months later, on 18 December 2024, the couple welcomed their son, Joy.

Motherhood brought her immense happiness but also new challenges. When online trolls targeted her baby with racist remarks, Devoleena stood strong, filing complaints and speaking out against bullying. Her courage to protect her child publicly resonated with many mothers who have faced similar struggles in silence.

A Birthday With New Meaning

This year, as Devoleena celebrates her birthday, her life looks different from the one she had a decade ago. From being recognised as a television star to becoming a wife and mother, her journey reflects how love and family can change the way success feels. Her love story with Shanwaz isn't about glamour-it's about trust, healing, and growing together.

Today, fans celebrate not just Devoleena Bhattacharjee's birthday, but also the woman she has become. She remains the face behind an iconic television character, but today her story is equally about resilience, marriage, and the 'joy' of raising her son. Her love story with Shanwaz adds a personal chapter to her life, one that shows that sometimes, the most meaningful victories happen away from the spotlight.