After Deadly Protests, Nepal Ends Social Media Ban, Where Else Have Governments Blocked Online Platforms?

The past week in Nepal has shown how quickly technology, politics, and public outrage can collide. On September 4, 2025, the government blocked 26 popular platforms-including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, and X for failing to register locally. Within days, the move ignited massive youth-led demonstrations across Kathmandu and other cities. The protests peaked on September 8, when police opened fire on crowds, leaving nearly 20 people dead and hundreds injured.

Faced with mounting pressure, a curfew in the capital, and the resignation of its home minister, the government reversed course this September 9 and lifted the ban. The episode underscored how deeply woven social media has become in public life and how attempts to shut it down often provoke more unrest than calm.

Nepal is not alone. Across the world, countries have used temporary or permanent bans on social platforms as a political tool. Some cite national security, others morality, and many simply fear the rapid spread of dissent.

Iran: Repeated Restrictions Amid Protests And War

Iran has long been one of the most restrictive countries for internet freedom. Telegram, X, YouTube, and Facebook have all been banned at various times, with citizens relying heavily on VPNs. In June 2025, during the Iran-Israel war, the government enforced a near-total shutdown that saw internet usage drop by more than 95 percent. Protests, particularly those following the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022, have consistently triggered tighter restrictions.

Nigeria: Twitter's Seven-Month Suspension

In June 2021, Nigeria banned Twitter after the platform removed posts by President Muhammadu Buhari. For seven months, access was cut off until the company agreed to open a local office and comply with government regulations. The episode revealed how platforms can be drawn into direct political standoffs with states.

Mauritius: A One-Day Election Ban

Ahead of the country's 2024 general elections, Mauritius briefly blocked platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. The decision lasted just 24 hours, after fierce backlash from citizens and civil rights groups forced authorities to restore access.

Sri Lanka: Censorship During Crisis

Sri Lanka has used social media bans during moments of deep political turmoil. In April 2022, as protests over economic collapse intensified, the government restricted access to Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and YouTube for over a day. Earlier, in March 2018, similar measures were imposed for nearly two weeks after communal riots.

Myanmar: Clampdown After the Coup

Following the military coup in February 2021, Myanmar's junta swiftly blocked Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter. With millions depending on these tools to organise civil disobedience, the move was aimed squarely at silencing opposition. Despite the blackout, resistance continued, with VPN use surging across the country.

South Sudan: Targeted Bans On Graphic Content

In early 2025, South Sudan temporarily blocked Facebook and TikTok after violent and graphic content spread online. The restriction was lifted once authorities claimed the problematic material had been taken down.

China And North Korea: Permanent Exclusions

While many bans are temporary, some countries enforce permanent blackouts. China's "Great Firewall" has blocked Facebook, YouTube, X, Instagram, and most Western platforms for years, replacing them with domestic alternatives such as WeChat and Weibo. North Korea goes even further, allowing only tightly controlled intranet access for ordinary citizens.

Africa's Election-Season Shutdowns

Several African nations-including Uganda, Cameroon, Ethiopia, and Guinea-have turned to temporary bans during elections. The rationale is often framed as preventing "fake news" or unrest, but critics see it as a direct assault on political participation. In 2024 alone, watchdogs recorded more than 20 internet shutdowns across 15 African states.

The Cost Of Disconnecting

Nepal's rapid reversal shows the limits of controlling communication in the digital age. While governments may argue security or regulation, the public often views such bans as an attack on their voice and freedom. Whether in Kathmandu, Tehran, or Lagos, cutting off social media rarely stops unrest-it amplifies it. As societies become more connected, these shutdowns increasingly appear less like tools of stability and more like sparks for resistance.