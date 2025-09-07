Crowds Turn To See The Moon Turn Red, Final Blood Moon Of 2025 To Dazzle Bengaluru Skies This Weekend

Total Lunar Eclipse On 7 September 2025: Astrology Says Each Zodiac Must Release This To Cleanse Their Karma

This weekend, Bengaluru's night sky promises a mesmerizing celestial display as the Moon turns red during a Total Lunar Eclipse on the night of September 7-8. Known popularly as the "Blood Moon," this rare astronomical event occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that gives the lunar surface a striking copper-red hue.

For stargazers, photographers, and anyone with a curious mind, this is a once-in-a-year opportunity to witness a stunning cosmic phenomenon right from the city. With clear skies predicted, Bengaluru is expected to offer one of the best views in the world, making it an ideal setting for families, students, and astronomy enthusiasts to experience the magic of the universe up close.

Photo Credit: Freepik/AI-generated

Curiouscity Discovery Centre Opens Its Doors

To celebrate the occasion, the Curiouscity Discovery Centre is inviting families, students, and astronomy enthusiasts to join a special viewing session from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM. The event promises more than just stargazing, with telescopes and live commentary from Genex Space teachers and Curiouscity educators.

Learning Beyond the Sky

Visitors can enjoy interactive sessions explaining the science behind lunar eclipses, as well as the myths and stories that have fascinated humanity for centuries. The combination of live observations, hands-on learning, and storytelling ensures that the evening is engaging for both young minds and adults alike.

The Highlight: Totality Phase

The most anticipated moment will be the totality phase, when the Moon glows in shades of copper and crimson. This magical transformation will occur from 11:00 PM to 12:22 AM (IST), offering the perfect opportunity for photographs and memorable skywatching experiences.

Event at a Glance

What: Blood Moon Viewing - Total Lunar Eclipse

When: September 7, 2025 | 8:00 PM - 2:00 AM

Where: Curiouscity Discovery Centre, Bengaluru

Who: Open to families, students, enthusiasts, and curious minds

For more information, visit www.curiouscity.org

or call +91 8317412923 / +91 9980314973.

Don't Miss This Celestial Event

Whether you're an astronomy enthusiast, a curious student, or simply looking for a unique family outing, the Blood Moon eclipse promises an unforgettable night. Step outside, look up, and watch as Bengaluru's sky turns into a canvas of crimson wonder.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Beyond the spectacle, events like this offer a chance to pause, reflect, and marvel at the vastness of the universe. It's an opportunity to connect with science, culture, and community in a single moment. Don't miss the chance to witness nature's celestial artistry and create memories under the glowing red Moon-a sight that will linger in your mind long after the eclipse ends.