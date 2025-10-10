Latest Updates
Chennai On Edge: PTI Office Bomb Threat Turns Out Hoax, Adding To Rising Pattern Of Security Scares
Chennai, a city known for its vibrant culture and bustling streets, has recently found itself on edge. On October 10, 2025, staff at the Press Trust of India (PTI) office in Kodambakkam were startled by an alarming email-a bomb threat. Authorities quickly evacuated the office and deployed the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) along with sniffer dogs. Thankfully, no explosives were found, and the threat was confirmed to be a hoax. Yet, this incident is part of a string of similar threats recently reported across the city.
A Surge In Hoax Threats Across Chennai
Over the past month, Chennai has seen a sharp increase in hoax bomb threats, with around 20 to 30 incidents reported. These threats have targeted high-profile locations and individuals, creating public alarm and demanding a heavy response from law enforcement agencies.
High-Profile Targets
The hoax threats have been directed at several prominent figures and institutions:
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin: CM's office and residence were among the targets.
- Actor-Politician Vijay: Both his residence and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party office received threats.
- BJP State Headquarters (Kamalalayam): The office was also targeted.
- Puthiya Thalaimurai TV Channel Office: Authorities evacuated staff and conducted a 90-minute search with sniffer dogs.
- Actress Trisha: Her residence was among those that received hoax threats earlier this month.
- Actress Nayanthara: Mentioned in some media speculation following similar email threats, though police have not confirmed any direct threat to her home.
Each of these incidents ended without incident, but the repeated false alarms have added to a sense of unease across the city.
Investigative Efforts
Authorities confirmed that the threats were sent from fake email IDs. The cybercrime wing is actively tracing IP addresses to identify the perpetrators. However, some remain unidentified, and police suspect the use of anonymising tools and temporary mail services.
Impact on Public Safety
These hoax threats have placed a significant strain on law enforcement and caused widespread concern. While no explosives have been found so far, the repeated incidents raise worries about genuine threats potentially being overlooked.
The Ripple Effect: Impact on Kerala
The wave of hoax threats has not stayed confined to Tamil Nadu. This October 8, 2025, Thiruvananthapuram received a hoax bomb threat targeting Cliff House, the Chief Minister's official residence. Authorities searched the area thoroughly but found nothing. This marked the 30th such threat in the city this year, and tracing the perpetrators has proven challenging due to anonymous emails.
The recent surge in hoax bomb threats across Chennai and Kerala highlights growing concerns for public safety and the strain on law enforcement. While no real explosives have been found, the repeated nature of these threats raises questions about the potential for actual threats being overlooked. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity, and avoid spreading unverified information. These incidents underscore the challenges posed by cybercrimes and the importance of robust measures to safeguard public safety.