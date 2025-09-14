Navratri 2025: Why Parijat, the Night-Blooming Flower, Is Special to Maa Durga and What Makes It Sacred

World First Aid Day 2025: Would You Know What To Do If Someone Fainted Next to You? 10 Simple First Aid Skills

Edible Bras Can Be Fun Thing For Couples, But They Do Come With Health Warning, Can Make Snack Attack Bitter!

Celebrating Ayushmann Khurrana’s Birthday: When Fame Once Split Him And Tahira Kashyap For Six Months Insync oi-Riny John

As we celebrate Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday on 14th September 2025, we look back not just at his incredible career but also at the love story that has shaped his life. From his early days in radio, theatre, and television to becoming one of Bollywood's most versatile actors and singers, Ayushmann has carved a niche with his bold choices and heartfelt performances.

Yet behind the stardom lies a deeply personal journey of love, resilience, and companionship - his enduring relationship with his wife, writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap.Theirs is a story of teenage romance that weathered distance, fame, heartbreak, illness, and triumph, only to grow stronger with every challenge.

Teenage Crush And First Love

It all began in Chandigarh when Ayushmann and Tahira were in the same Physics tuition class. For Ayushmann, it was love at first sight. "I had this huge crush on her. For me, it was love at first sight," he once said.

What started as a shy teenage crush slowly turned into a beautiful friendship and eventually into young love. They began dating in their teens, long before Ayushmann ever thought of Bollywood stardom.

The Breakup After Roadies Fame

In 2004, life threw their love story its first test. Ayushmann won 'MTV Roadies 2', and with sudden fame came unwanted distance. "It is very difficult to deal with fame when you are 16-17, and in your teens. I remember I broke up with my then-girlfriend because I was getting attention from other girls," he admitted.

He later shared what brought him back: "I was the most popular guy in Chandigarh at that time and I broke with Tahira saying that 'I want to live my life' but after 6 months I went back to her..." He told her that he couldn't do it anymore, he wasn't that kind of a guy.

Tahira, looking back, reflected on why their bond endured: "I was a strong-headed woman. I have always been one. I didn't reach much into what Ayushmann said. However, I must add that this is why we have lasted for so long. We both respect each other's individuality. We have always done that and continue to do so."

Marriage And New Beginnings

After years of dating, Ayushmann and Tahira married in 2008. She later said, "We practically grew up together. By the time we married, it already felt like we were family."

When Vicky Donor released in 2012 and changed Ayushmann's life forever, Tahira was by his side, steady and supportive. She chose her own creative path in writing and filmmaking while being his anchor through the highs and lows of fame.

Facing Cancer Together

In 2018, their relationship was tested again when Tahira was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer - on Ayushmann's birthday, 14th September. He remembered that day vividly: "She was diagnosed on my birthday. We had to maintain a happy life state to deal with it. In fact, after we got to know about her condition, we went to see 'Manmarziyaan' that evening. We told ourselves, 'Okay, we've been diagnosed. We can't go home and cry about it. It's better to go for a film.' So, we watched the film, came back and got the date for her operation."

Ayushmann threw himself into balancing work and care. "So, in the morning I used to promote my films and go back to the hospital in the night. I was sleepless for seven nights and seven days. It was not easy but since she was positive, she inspired me a lot. We were also lucky enough as we got to know about it at the early stage - that's the silver lining. We decided to keep it positive."

For him, Tahira became his greatest teacher. "Tahira has been the bravest person I know. Watching her fight cancer taught me the real meaning of strength," he said and even shared his thoughts on social media.

Growing Together

Today, Ayushmann and Tahira continue to build their lives with creativity and love at its centre. Parents to two children, Virajveer and Varushka, they support each other's dreams - Ayushmann in cinema and music, and Tahira in writing and filmmaking.

Both have evolved individually yet remained deeply connected, respecting each other's space while walking hand in hand through life's toughest trials.

A Love That Inspires

From teenage crushes to lifelong partners, from the excitement of fame to the challenges of illness, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's love story is a reminder that real love isn't about perfection - it's about resilience, respect, and standing together no matter what.

On his birthday, while fans celebrate Ayushmann's stellar career, his journey with Tahira stands as a story of courage and companionship - a love that continues to inspire.