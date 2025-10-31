Latest Updates
Costumes, Cocktails And Chills Await: Celebrate Halloween 2025 At The Most Thrilling Venues Across India
Halloween has slowly crept its way into India's urban calendar, finding its place somewhere between Diwali lights and winter chills. But where did this spooky celebration begin? It traces back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off ghosts. As Christianity spread, the night evolved into All Hallows' Eve, preceding All Saints' Day. Over the centuries, it became the modern-day Halloween - a mix of costumes, candy, and creativity. And in India, it's taken on a life of its own - blending food, fashion, and fright in equal measure.
So, if you're wondering where to go this year, here are some of the best places hosting Halloween parties and dinners across India in 2025, each offering its own brand of spooky charm.
Carnival by Trèsind, Mumbai: When Fine Dining Turns Frightful
Where fun dining meets frightful delight - that's the mood at Carnival by Trèsind this Halloween. On 31st October 2025, 8 PM onwards, the restaurant transforms into a surreal playground of gourmet mischief. Expect imaginative plating, eerie lighting, and a menu designed to make your taste buds tremble (in the best way).
It's one of those rare nights where you can dress like a vampire, dine like royalty, and still feel right at home. So go on, wear your most spooktacular outfit and let Mumbai's quirkiest fine-dine haunt surprise you.
Location:
Carnival
by
Trèsind,
Mumbai
Date
And
Time:
31st
October
2025,
8
PM
onwards
Feast at Sheraton Hyderabad: Frightful Flavours Await
If you love buffets but wish they came with a bit of a thrill, Feast at Sheraton Hyderabad has you covered. Their Spooktacular Halloween Dinner promises monster-themed desserts, autumn-inspired specials, and a buffet that's anything but ordinary.
It's the perfect excuse to dress up, sip, savour, and celebrate whether you're into vampire vibes or witchy chic. Just make sure to book early - this one fills up faster than a candy bowl at midnight.
Location:
Sheraton
Hyderabad
Hotel
Date
And
Time:
31st
October
2025,
7
PM
-
11
PM
Reservations:
7337358581
Regenta Suites, Gurugram: Double The Feast, Double The Fun
Gurugram isn't holding back either. Regenta Suites is offering a 1+1 dinner buffet with unlimited mocktails, the kind of deal that lets you indulge and still feel festive. Think Halloween décor, themed food, and an atmosphere that's part eerie, part elegant.
Whether you're going with friends or someone special, this one's about celebrating good food with a playful twist.
Location:
Regenta
Suites
Gurugram
Date
And
Time:
31st
October
2025
Bookings:
+91
92892
55383
/
+91
92892
55386
House of Chapora, Goa: Where Ghosts Groove Till Dawn
Few places know how to throw a party like Goa and House of Chapora is pulling out all the stops with its House of Halloween bash. For two nights, on 31st October and 1st November, the iconic riverside venue turns into a realm of mystery and madness. MaFaiza takes over the decks with dark beats and wicked vibes that'll have you dancing till dawn. Costumes are encouraged, fear is optional, and fun is absolutely inevitable.
Location:
House
of
Chapora,
Chapora
Jetty,
Anjuna-Caisua,
Goa
Date
And
Time:
31st
October
&
1st
November
2025,
9
PM
onwards
Reservations:
+91
98342
28035
Watson's: The Neighbourhood Bar That's Going All Out
Across Kochi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, Watson's is serving Halloween on a platter - quite literally. From October 27th to 31st, their outlets are offering a limited-edition Halloween menu complete with smoky brews, creepy cocktails, and darkly delicious dishes.
Try the Mummy Bacon Wrap Chicken, Fungi Delight Pizza, and cocktails like Blood Moon and Vampire Kiss. It's casual, fun, and packed with flavour, the kind of place where you can grab a drink, dress up just a little, and let the festive mood take over.
Location:
Watson's,
Kochi
|
Chennai
|
Bengaluru
Date
And
Time:
27th
-
31st
October
2025,
All
Day
Highlights:
Cocktails
from
₹410+
|
Food
from
₹210+
Wrapping Up The Witching Hour
Halloween in India has turned out to be an occasion that celebrates community, creativity, and a reason to unwind before the year ends. Whether you're in Mumbai's fine-dine scene, Goa's music circuit, or just out for a casual drink in Bengaluru, this Halloween offers plenty of ways to eat, drink, and be a little eerie. Just remember, the best costume is confidence, and the best trick? Having fun while everyone else takes it too seriously.