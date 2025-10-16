Boss's Day 2025: 12 Clever Ways To Impress Your Boss, And Pretending To Look Busy Makes It To The List!

Goa Minister Ravi Naik Passes Away At 79 Due To Cardiac Arrest, 5 Smart Ways To Track Heart Health At Home

Let's be honest, every office has that one person who's somehow always on the boss's "favourite" list. They don't always work late, they don't necessarily have the greatest reports, but somehow they just get it right. And the rest of us? We're still decoding the mystery between chai breaks and Excel crashes.

So, this Boss's Day, instead of gifting another mug that says "World's Best Boss," let's focus on how to master the subtle, everyday art of impressing your boss (without looking like you're trying too hard).

Here are a few desi tricks straight from the great Indian workplace where "urgent" means "by EOD," the Wi-Fi never works during meetings, and chai solves most problems.

Photo Credit: Freepik

1. Nod Wisely In Meetings

You don't need to understand every graph or marketing term. Just perfect that thoughtful nod. Add a soft "Hmm" every few minutes, and your boss will think you've cracked the next big business strategy.

2. Laugh At Their Jokes (Even The 'Not So Funny' Ones)

Even if the punchline involves Excel or GST, a polite laugh never hurts. A quick "That's so true!" can do wonders. Bonus points if you make it sound natural.

3. Master The Art Of Looking Busy

The golden rule of office survival: keep an Excel sheet open at all times. Even if you're secretly planning your weekend trip, those fast keystrokes make you look productive.

4. Perfect The 'Good Morning, Sir/Ma'am!' Tone

It's an underrated skill. Most of the time it's too cheerful, it feels fake; too dull, and sounds forced. Find that perfect balanced ground like a good cup of cutting chai.

5. CC Them (Strategically)

When in doubt, CC your boss. They may not read the email, but they'll definitely notice you sent it. Visibility is everything.

6. Become Their Unofficial Tech Support

When your boss can't unmute on Zoom or convert a PDF, swoop in like a hero. "Sir/Ma'am, click the bottom-left icon." Boom! instant admiration.

Photo Credit: Freepik

7. Offer Chai At The Right Time

Spotting the right chai moment is a talent. When your boss looks tired or frustrated, that's your cue. "Sir, chai?" works better than any motivational email.

8. Know Their 'Big Idea'

Every boss has one, a grand vision they mention at least thrice a week. Casually ask, "How's that plan going?" and watch them light up like Diwali lights.

9. Pretend To Love Excel

Pivot tables, formulas, macros even if they scare you, act impressed. "Wow, that shortcut saved me hours!" is music to every boss's ears.

10. Never Take The Last Samosa

When snacks arrive in a team meeting, resist temptation. Leaving the last piece for your boss is the silent mark of a respectful (and smart) employee.

11. Know When To Vanish

When your boss looks like they're about to assign "just one quick task," quietly disappear for a "client call." It's not running away, it's strategic timing.

13. And Finally Keep Things Calm

Every boss has days when everything goes wrong. If you can stay calm, finish your work, and say, "Don't worry, we'll handle it," you've already made it to their favourite list.

A Little Chai And A Lot Of Charm

Photo Credit: Freepik

At the end of the day, bosses are just looking for people who make their days a little smoother (and maybe keep the coffee strong). So, this Boss's Day 2025, let's raise a cup to the leaders who juggle meetings, manage chaos, and still remember everyone's birthdays. And if you manage to crack a smile out of your boss today - Congratulations, you're halfway to that "favourite employee" spot.