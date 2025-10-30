Halloween 2025 Wishes: 50 Spooky-Fun Messages, Images For Every Ghoul, Ghost, And Goblin Friends You Know

Stocks To Buy Today, Oct 30: Top 2 Picks By Riyank Arora of Mehta Equities For Profitable Trading On Thursday

Shreyas Iyer Out of South Africa Series As He Needs 2 Months To Recover From Injury?

1st or 2nd November, When Is Devuthani Ekadashi 2025? Know Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat And Rituals

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025: From Motorcycle Daredevil Show To Unity Runs, What To Expect This Year

Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update For First Time After Critical Spleen Injury in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Bollywood Shines Bright At Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert, Know 'Bailamos' Singer's Net Worth And Fun Facts Insync oi-Riny John

It finally happened, Enrique Iglesias was back in India after 13 years. And Mumbai wasn't ready to stay calm about it.

The Spanish pop sensation set the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex on fire with a two-day concert that pulled in more than 25,000 people on the first night alone. The crowd sang every word of 'Hero', 'Bailamos' and 'Escape', and the atmosphere felt like a throwback to every college fest and car stereo from the 2000s.

He opened the night with a simple "Namaste," waved to the crowd, and the place erupted. For a generation that grew up watching him on music channels, it was pure nostalgia.

Photo Credit: Filmfare

Bollywood Came To Dance Too

And it wasn't just fans, Bollywood turned up too.

Malaika Arora danced her heart out, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made an entrance together, and Vidya Balan came with her family. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee called the experience "our teenage hero live," while Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla couldn't stop recording the moment.

Sonal Chauhan, Disha Parmar, Sharad Kelkar, Pragya Jaiswal and Jay Bhanushali were also spotted. The night turned into a mix of stardom, nostalgia, and pure fan energy with everyone singing the same lyrics.

From Madrid To Miami To Mumbai

So who exactly is the man everyone showed up for?

Enrique Miguel Iglesias Preysler was born in Madrid in 1975, the youngest son of Spanish legend Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler. But here's what's interesting: he didn't want anyone to know he was Julio's son when he started out.

He began writing songs secretly under the name Enrique Martinez, not wanting to be seen as "the famous singer's kid." He even borrowed money from his nanny to record his first demo. That demo eventually got him signed and his debut Spanish album in 1995 sold over six million copies.

The Rise Of The "King Of Latin Pop"

By 1999, he was everywhere. 'Bailamos' was blasting across radio stations, landing him straight into Hollywood with the Wild Wild West soundtrack. Soon came 'Hero', and the rest was pop history.

Across nearly three decades, Enrique has sold over 100 million records worldwide, performed in more than 50 countries, and collected awards from every corner of the music world. He's one of the few artists who've topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and Latin charts multiple times.

Another fun fact? He once held the record for most number-one singles on Billboard's Latin chart - 27, to be exact. That's more than any other artist in history.

His Life Offstage

Away from the spotlight, Enrique's life is surprisingly low-key.

He's been with former tennis star Anna Kournikova since 2001, and they live in Miami with their three kids - twins born in 2017 and a daughter born in 2020. Despite being one of the most recognisable faces in music, Enrique avoids media attention and rarely posts about his personal life.

Fun bit - fans who've been to his concerts know he's not above being spontaneous. He's known to pull people from the audience to sing with him and has a habit of kissing fans mid-performance.

Net Worth And Career Earnings

If you're wondering how much he's made from three decades of hits - around US $100 million.

That's from a mix of world tours, album sales, endorsements, and digital platforms. Reports suggest he earns a few million annually just from streaming and social media. Some even say he's sold rights to parts of his music catalogue for a hefty sum.

He might not flaunt his money, but his Miami home says enough, a sprawling oceanfront property where he spends most of his time with family when he's not touring.

More Facts Fans Love

Here are a few lesser-known things that make Enrique, well, Enrique:

He once removed a mole from his face after doctors said it could become cancerous.

He's scared of small planes - something that's made touring interesting.

Before fame, he wanted to be a business executive.

He writes most of his own songs - English and Spanish and often co-produces them.

He's fluent in both languages but says he "thinks in Spanish and writes in English."

Despite all his fame, he still gets stage fright before big concerts.

Why His Comeback Hit Home

For Indian fans, this concert was pure nostalgia. When thousands sang 'Hero' together under the Mumbai night sky, it felt like a moment everyone needed - no drama, just emotion. Enrique has a way of making a crowd feel personal, even in a sea of people.

And maybe that's why his comeback mattered so much. It wasn't about him returning to India. It was about all of us returning to the songs that made growing up a little bit better. Enrique Iglesias didn't just bring back his music; he brought back a feeling - of youth, love, and simpler times.