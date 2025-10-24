Sara Ali Khan Returns To Kedarnath, Shares Post Of Gratitude: What This Sacred Shrine Means To Her

Bill Gates' Viral Cameo On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Is Breaking The Internet, Here's Why! Insync oi-Deepannita Das

If you thought you'd seen it all on Indian television, think again. In an unexpected twist that left both tech geeks and soap opera loyalists rubbing their eyes in disbelief, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates made a cameo appearance in Smriti Irani's iconic show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'.

Yes, that Bill Gates - the billionaire tech visionary - just exchanged "Jai Shree Krishna" with Tulsi Virani on Star Plus, and the internet hasn't stopped talking since.

Bill Gates On Indian Television?

In a teaser that quickly went viral, Smriti Irani, reprising her beloved role as Tulsi Virani, is seen on a video call with none other than Bill Gates. With folded hands, Gates smiles warmly and says in near-perfect Hindi, "Namaste Tulsi Ji... Jai Shree Krishna." The line has since become an instant meme template - because who could resist watching one of the world's richest men greeting an Indian TV matriarch like an ideal son-in-law?

Irani, staying perfectly in character, responds, "Aapka hum besabri se intezaar kar rahe hain (We've been eagerly waiting for you)." It's a surreal moment - a tech billionaire entering the emotionally charged world of Virani parivaar, all for a cause that goes beyond television drama.

The Collaboration That No One Saw Coming

The clip was shared by Star Plus with the caption:

"Iss baar Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai - sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka."

The post explained that the collaboration brings together "two different worlds united by one goal - maternal and child health." The initiative is in association with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has long supported health and social welfare projects in India.

Smriti Irani called the collaboration a "historic moment in Indian entertainment," adding that the show has previously tackled social issues like body shaming, workplace harassment, and dowry. "Now we're taking up a very pertinent issue about women and child's health," Irani told CNBC-TV18. "Seeing someone like Bill Gates lend his voice to it makes it even more powerful."

Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To Bill Gates Saying "Jai Shree Krishna"

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who practically defined Indian television in the 2000s, couldn't contain her excitement. Commenting on the teaser, she wrote, "The best part was writing the line... The absolute delightful 'Jai Shree Krishna' said so sweetly by @thisisbillgates!"

The internet immediately crowned it "Crossover of the Year." One user quipped, "We got Bill Gates on Indian television before GTA 6," while another joked, "Now all that's left is Elon Musk in Bigg Boss." A third added, "I need to see Gopi Bahu teaching Bill Gates how to clean a laptop with soap!"

It's nostalgia, humor, and wholesome chaos rolled into one - a moment that united 90s soap fans and Gen Z meme lovers alike.

Smriti Irani's Longstanding Association With Bill Gates

This might be their first on-screen interaction, but Smriti Irani and Bill Gates have shared a professional bond for years through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's partnerships with the Indian government. Irani has often appreciated the foundation's work in improving women's and children's health, and this collaboration brings that advocacy into a fictional, yet socially relevant space.

Irani said, "It's incredible to see our association translate to a soap opera. Bill Gates has never been part of a fictional entertainment platform before - this is a historic first."

Bill Gates' Net Worth

According to Forbes (2025), Bill Gates' net worth stands at approximately $126 billion, making him one of the world's top five richest individuals. Beyond wealth, Gates' legacy is defined by his global philanthropy, investing billions toward healthcare, education, and sustainability. His decision to step into Indian television - albeit briefly - reflects how pop culture can bridge worlds to spread awareness about important causes.

It's not every day you see a billionaire philanthropist transition from discussing AI to talking about maternal health with Tulsi Virani, but then again, Bill Gates has always been a believer in innovation - even when it comes to storytelling.

It reminded millions that no matter how big your world is, empathy and communication remain universal. For fans, it's pure nostalgia with a twist of modern-day relevance. For Gates, it's proof that sometimes, a "Jai Shree Krishna" can go a long way in making change feel human.

As one X user aptly summed it up: "We had Bill Gates building Windows for the world; now he's opening emotional windows in Indian homes."