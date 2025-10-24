Latest Updates
Bill Gates' Viral Cameo On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Is Breaking The Internet, Here's Why!
If you thought you'd seen it all on Indian television, think again. In an unexpected twist that left both tech geeks and soap opera loyalists rubbing their eyes in disbelief, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates made a cameo appearance in Smriti Irani's iconic show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'.
Yes, that Bill Gates - the billionaire tech visionary - just exchanged "Jai Shree Krishna" with Tulsi Virani on Star Plus, and the internet hasn't stopped talking since.
Bill Gates On Indian Television?
In
a
teaser
that
quickly
went
viral,
Smriti
Irani,
reprising
her
beloved
role
as
Tulsi
Virani,
is
seen
on
a
video
call
with
none
other
than
Bill
Gates.
With
folded
hands,
Gates
smiles
warmly
and
says
in
near-perfect
Hindi,
"Namaste
Tulsi
Ji...
Jai
Shree
Krishna." The
line
has
since
become
an
instant
meme
template
-
because
who
could
resist
watching
one
of
the
world's
richest
men
greeting
an
Indian
TV
matriarch
like
an
ideal
son-in-law?
Irani, staying perfectly in character, responds, "Aapka hum besabri se intezaar kar rahe hain (We've been eagerly waiting for you)." It's a surreal moment - a tech billionaire entering the emotionally charged world of Virani parivaar, all for a cause that goes beyond television drama.
The Collaboration That No One Saw Coming
The
clip
was
shared
by
Star
Plus
with
the
caption:
"Iss baar Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai - sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka."
The post explained that the collaboration brings together "two different worlds united by one goal - maternal and child health." The initiative is in association with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has long supported health and social welfare projects in India.
Smriti Irani called the collaboration a "historic moment in Indian entertainment," adding that the show has previously tackled social issues like body shaming, workplace harassment, and dowry. "Now we're taking up a very pertinent issue about women and child's health," Irani told CNBC-TV18. "Seeing someone like Bill Gates lend his voice to it makes it even more powerful."
Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To Bill Gates Saying "Jai Shree Krishna"
Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who practically defined Indian television in the 2000s, couldn't contain her excitement. Commenting on the teaser, she wrote, "The best part was writing the line... The absolute delightful 'Jai Shree Krishna' said so sweetly by @thisisbillgates!"
The
internet
immediately
crowned
it
"Crossover
of
the
Year."
One
user
quipped,
"We
got
Bill
Gates
on
Indian
television
before
GTA
6,"
while
another
joked,
"Now
all
that's
left
is
Elon
Musk
in
Bigg
Boss."
A
third
added,
"I
need
to
see
Gopi
Bahu
teaching
Bill
Gates
how
to
clean
a
laptop
with
soap!"
It's nostalgia, humor, and wholesome chaos rolled into one - a moment that united 90s soap fans and Gen Z meme lovers alike.
Smriti Irani's Longstanding Association With Bill Gates
This might be their first on-screen interaction, but Smriti Irani and Bill Gates have shared a professional bond for years through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's partnerships with the Indian government. Irani has often appreciated the foundation's work in improving women's and children's health, and this collaboration brings that advocacy into a fictional, yet socially relevant space.
Irani said, "It's incredible to see our association translate to a soap opera. Bill Gates has never been part of a fictional entertainment platform before - this is a historic first."
Bill Gates' Net Worth
According to Forbes (2025), Bill Gates' net worth stands at approximately $126 billion, making him one of the world's top five richest individuals. Beyond wealth, Gates' legacy is defined by his global philanthropy, investing billions toward healthcare, education, and sustainability. His decision to step into Indian television - albeit briefly - reflects how pop culture can bridge worlds to spread awareness about important causes.
It's not every day you see a billionaire philanthropist transition from discussing AI to talking about maternal health with Tulsi Virani, but then again, Bill Gates has always been a believer in innovation - even when it comes to storytelling.
It reminded millions that no matter how big your world is, empathy and communication remain universal. For fans, it's pure nostalgia with a twist of modern-day relevance. For Gates, it's proof that sometimes, a "Jai Shree Krishna" can go a long way in making change feel human.
As one X user aptly summed it up: "We had Bill Gates building Windows for the world; now he's opening emotional windows in Indian homes."