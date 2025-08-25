Bigg Boss 19 Contestant: Who is Kunickaa Sadanand? Bollywood Actress Known For Vamp Roles, Kumar Sanu’s Ex

Bedroom Vastu Tips For Newlyweds: What Married Couple Should Know Before Sleeping Together For The First Time

When Salman Khan introduced Kunickaa Sadanand as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, many younger viewers were curious about her name, while older audiences instantly recognised her as a familiar Bollywood face. Known for her fiery vamp roles in the 1990s, Kunickaa has lived a life full of dramatic turns-on screen and off. From playing bold antagonists in blockbusters to reinventing herself as a lawyer, her entry into the Bigg Boss house has already added a seasoned, outspoken personality to the show's political-themed season.

But beyond her film career and legal credentials, it's her turbulent personal life and link with a famous singer that continue to intrigue fans.

Early Life And Family

Kunickaa Sadanand was born on 27 February 1964 in Mumbai to Air Vice Marshal Manjunath Sadanand and Kalyani Sadanand, who came from Punjabi-English roots. Her family has a strong connection to the entertainment world, her brother Kabir Sadanand is an actor-director, while her sister Shivani is married to filmmaker Deepak Tijori.

Bollywood Career: The Vamp Of The '90s

Kunickaa began her acting career with Kabrastan (1988) and went on to appear in more than 110 films. She became widely known for her vamp and negative roles in hits such as Beta, Gumraah, Mohra, Koyla, and Page 3.

On television, she stood out in the popular 1990s serial 'Swabhimaan' and later appeared in 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' as Reema Lagoo's lively friend, Shanti. Over the years, she also produced shows through her company Karma Events & Entertainment and performed in over 100 stage plays.

A Shift To Law And Activism

In a surprising turn, Kunickaa returned to academics after years in the film industry. She earned an LLB in 2018 and followed it with an LLM in 2020, eventually becoming a practicing lawyer. Alongside her legal work, she has been an active social worker, running the Tara Charitable Trust and working with CHIP to support children's health and education.

Love Life and Controversies

Kunickaa's personal life has often made headlines. She married very young, becoming a mother to her first son, Arihant, but the marriage ended in separation and a custody battle. In 1999, she married again and had another son, Ayaan, but this relationship too eventually failed.

Her most talked-about chapter, however, remains her relationship with famous singer Kumar Sanu. The two were together for several years in the 1990s, during which their affair became an open secret in the industry. Reports suggest their relationship created tensions, with one infamous incident where Kumar Sanu's then-wife Rita Bhattacharya allegedly confronted Kunickaa and damaged her car. Though Kunickaa later moved on, this period remains one of the most controversial aspects of her life story.

Bigg Boss 19 Journey

This August 2025, Kunickaa entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as one of the 16 contestants. This season follows the theme "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar", where contestants play ruling party versus opposition, with politics shaping house dynamics.

Kunickaa made an instant mark with her unapologetic attitude. In one promo, she snapped at fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari, saying, "Leader giri mat kar"-signalling that she won't hold back in confrontations. She also described herself as a "bad politician", admitting she doesn't care about others' opinions, which adds to her strong on-screen persona.

Kunickaa Sadanand is not just another Bigg Boss contestant-she is a woman who has lived many lives. From a Bollywood vamp and stage performer to a lawyer and activist, her story is layered with resilience, controversies, and reinventions. Her entry into Bigg Boss 19 brings with it the weight of experience and a personality that promises drama, candour, and perhaps some unfiltered truths about the film world.