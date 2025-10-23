Gold Rate in India Today Sees A Big Crash: 24K,22K Gold Now 4% Below Record Highs; Silver Down Again on Oct 22

Bhai Dooj 2025 Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Open On 23 October In Your City? Check Full List Here! Insync oi-Deepannita Das

The festive season has taken over India - from twinkling diyas on Diwali to sweet offerings on Govardhan Puja, joy is everywhere. After two days of grand Diwali celebrations, families across the country are now gearing up for Bhai Dooj, the festival that honors the sacred bond between brothers and sisters.

However, while most of us are busy preparing sweets and gifts, a practical concern might catch a few off guard - bank holidays. With so many festivals packed into one week, banks across India are operating on different schedules. So, before you step out to finish that urgent banking task, here's what you need to know about which cities will have a bank holiday on October 23, 2025.

Will Banks Remain Open Or Closed On October 23?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared Thursday, October 23, 2025, as a bank holiday in several states. The reason? A beautiful mix of regional festivals falling on the same day - Bhai Dooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja, Bhai Dwitiya, and Ningol Chakouba.

According to the official holiday list, banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh. These closures are part of the RBI's regional holiday calendar, which allows state-specific leaves depending on local observances.

That means, if you live in Lucknow, Gangtok, Imphal, Shimla, or Kolkata, you might find your local branch closed tomorrow. So, it's best to finish your transactions today or use online banking services, which will continue as usual.

Festivals Observed On 23 October In India

While Bhai Dooj takes the national spotlight, other festivals celebrated on the same day add a deeper cultural and spiritual layer to the occasion.

In North India, Bhai Dooj (or Bhai Dwitiya) marks the beautiful exchange of love and blessings between siblings - sisters pray for their brothers' long lives, while brothers promise lifelong protection.

In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Chitragupt Jayanti is celebrated on the same day, honoring Lord Chitragupt, the divine accountant who keeps records of human deeds. Meanwhile, in Manipur, people observe Ningol Chakouba, a heartwarming family festival where married daughters visit their parental homes to share a grand feast.

These festivals, though diverse, share one common theme - connection, gratitude, and familial love. That's what makes this day so special - not just spiritually, but socially too.

Will Banks Be Closed In Delhi And Mumbai?

Here's the good news for those in the metros - banks in Delhi and Mumbai will remain open on October 23, 2025.

The RBI's holiday circular specifically mentions that there will be no bank holiday in the national capital or in the financial hub of India. So, if you have pending work like cheque clearance, document verification, or locker access, you can visit your branch without worry.

Still, it's a good idea to call ahead or check your bank's website - just in case your local branch has adjusted timings due to festive traffic or staff availability.

Online Banking Services

Even though physical branches in some states will be closed, digital banking remains fully operational. You can transfer funds, pay bills, or even open new accounts via your bank's app or website.

With UPI, NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS available 24x7, customers across India can continue their financial activities without interruption. So even if your local bank branch is closed, your banking experience doesn't have to pause.

Check The Holiday List Before You Step Out

Every month, the RBI releases a detailed list of bank holidays, categorized under Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and bank account closing days. These vary by state, depending on regional festivals and local events.

If you're planning large transactions, salary processing, or document submissions, it's always smart to cross-check your city's RBI-approved bank holiday list. This small step can save you the frustration of finding a "Closed" sign on the door when you least expect it.