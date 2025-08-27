Parineeti Chopra Announces Pregnancy: Why Do Pregnant Women Crave Pickles, Ice Cream, And More? Science Knows!

Bank Holidays In September 2025: Check State-Wise List Because Banks Will Remain Closed For 15 Days Insync oi-Deepannita Das

If you've ever stood outside a closed bank holding a cheque or an urgent application, you know the pain of not checking the holiday calendar.

Bank holidays in India can sometimes feel confusing-between national holidays, state-specific festivals, and RBI-mandated closures, it's easy to lose track. That's why knowing the September 2025 bank holiday list can save you from last-minute stress.

This September is packed with important religious and cultural observances, from Eid-e-Milad to Ganesh Chaturthi, and the much-awaited Durga Puja. Each state has its own flavor of celebrations, and the banking schedule reflects that. The good news? Even if banks are closed physically, digital banking-UPI, IMPS, and net banking-ensures your money never stops moving.

But to help you stay ahead, here's a detailed look at bank holidays in September 2025 across Indian states.

3 September 2025- Wednesday- Karma Puja (Jharkhand)

4 September 2025- Thursday- First Onam (Kerala)

5 September 2025- Friday Eid-e-Milad / Milad-un-Nabi (Several states)

6 September 2025- Saturday- Eid-e-Milad (Gangtok, Raipur)

7 September 2025- Sunday

12 September 2025- Friday after Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

13 September 2025- Saturday- Second Saturday

14 September 2025- Sunday

21 September 2025- Sunday

22 September 2025- Monday- Navratri Sthapana- Jaipur

23 September 2025- Tuesday- Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti (Jammu, Srinagar)

27 September 2025- Saturday- Fourth Saturday

28 September 2025- Sunday- Weekly Off

29 September 2025- Monday- Maha Saptami / Durga Puja (Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata)

30 September 2025- Tuesday- Maha Ashtami / Durga Puja (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

Why You Should Keep Track of These Holidays

Bank closures can impact cheque clearance, cash deposits, and in-branch services. While UPI and mobile apps keep payments flowing, tasks like locker access or demand drafts need in-person visits. Knowing the holiday calendar helps you plan your banking in advance, avoiding unnecessary delays.

For bank customers, this also means multiple closures throughout the month. Staying updated with the holiday list ensures you enjoy the festivals stress-free while managing your finances without hiccups. Remember, while banks may close their doors, digital banking is always open.