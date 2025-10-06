Karwa Chauth 2025: Married Women Should Avoid These Mistakes While Using Chalni To See Their Husband's Face

7 Reasons To Make Abu Dhabi Your Dream Diwali Getaway In 2025 Insync oi-Riny John

With festive celebrations and diverse experiences, the UAE capital is the place to be

Looking for a Diwali break that blends celebration with culture and discovery? Abu Dhabi ticks every box, with plenty of surprises. Whether you're travelling with family, a partner, or friends, here's why Abu Dhabi should top your festive travel list this year.

Family Fun At Every Turn

Keep the little ones entertained with exciting theme parks on Yas Island and interactive experiences at Saadiyat Cultural District. Whether it's meeting superheroes at Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi, splashing through the newly expanded Yas Waterworld or stepping into a living canvas at teamLab Phenomena, family fun and special Diwali memories are guaranteed.

Celebrate And Explore Culture Together

After the Diwali festivities, discover Abu Dhabi's rich culture and traditions. Sip gahwa in a traditional majlis at House of Artisans, wander the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and explore Saadiyat Cultural District, home to the captivating Louvre Abu Dhabi and Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Shopping For Every Taste

Abu Dhabi offers a wide range of shopping experiences for every style and budget. From local souks to international brands at Yas Mall, The Galleria, Abu Dhabi Mall and Marina Mall, everything is readily available under one roof. You'll find plenty of variety, with something for every taste!

Indulge In Familiar And New Flavours

Celebrate Diwali with flavours as vibrant as the season itself. Savour festive thalis, try inventive twists on Indian classics or explore Michelin-starred dining across the city. Beyond familiar favourites, you can also discover the flavours of Emirati cuisine with dishes like the aromatic machboos and a hearty harees. End the evening sharing sweets and Arabic coffee, the perfect close to a Diwali celebration.

Experience A Desert Diwali

Trade city lights for dunes this Diwali and celebrate the festival of lights under the desert sky. Feel the thrill of dune bashing, take a camel ride at golden hour and enjoy an unforgettable meal with a desert barbeque. Share favourite Diwali stories over a bonfire and create cherished new memories with loved ones.

Enjoy Island Stays And Pamper Yourself

Whether you prefer Yas Island's family-friendly hotels or beachfront resorts on Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi offers stays that fit every style and budget. Think poolside relaxation, wellness treatments and festive packages designed to make your Diwali celebration even more memorable, without compromising on value.

Easy To Reach, Easy To Explore

With frequent direct flights from different cities in India, getting to Abu Dhabi is effortless. Once you land, moving around the city is just as smooth with affordable taxis, ride-hailing apps and public transport options, making it easy for your Diwali getaway to begin the moment you arrive.