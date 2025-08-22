TV Stars Gia Manek And Varunn Jain Tie The Knot: Explore The Meaning Of Their Rare ‘Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha’

‘Shree Ganesh' In Diplomacy? Why Do We Say It Before Every New Beginning? Know Its Meaning!

Pithori Amavasya 2025: Everything You Need to Know About The Pind Daan And Pitru Tarpan Rituals

Vastu Tips For Main Entrance Decoration During Onam To Welcome King Mahabali Home N Garden oi-Deepannita Das

Onam is not just Kerala's grand harvest festival-it is also a heartfelt celebration of prosperity, culture, and tradition. According to legend, the beloved King Mahabali visits every home during Onam to bless his people. That's why the main entrance becomes the most important part of Onam décor.

In Vastu Shastra, the entrance is believed to be the energy gateway of a house, deciding what kind of vibes flow in. Decorating it as per Vastu during Onam not only pleases King Mahabali but also ensures positivity, happiness, and abundance for the entire household.

Here are five Vastu-aligned tips to decorate your main entrance beautifully this Onam.

1. Use Bright And Auspicious Colours At The Entrance

According to Vastu, colours play a vital role in balancing energy. During Onam, decorating your entrance with bright shades like yellow, orange, red, and green invites prosperity and joy.

These colours are associated with vibrancy, growth, and divine blessings. Avoid dark and dull colours near the main entrance, as they may block positive energy. A fresh coat of paint, colourful drapes, or even flower decorations in these hues can create a festive yet Vastu-compliant vibe.

2. Place Traditional Pookalam In Front Of The Door

The floral carpet or Pookalam is an iconic Onam tradition. From a Vastu perspective, it represents harmony, abundance, and the welcoming of divine energies. Place your Pookalam right at the main entrance so that it invites King Mahabali with beauty and purity.

Choosing flowers like marigolds, jasmine, and lotus enhances spiritual vibrations and attracts positive energy into your home. Ensure that the Pookalam is circular or symmetrical to symbolise completeness and balance.

3. Adorn The Entrance With Fresh Mango Leaves And Torans

Vastu strongly recommends using natural elements at the entrance, and mango leaves are considered highly auspicious. During Onam, decorating your doorway with torans (festive hangings made of mango leaves and flowers) is believed to remove negativity and ward off evil energies.

It not only purifies the environment but also signifies longevity and prosperity. Fresh leaves also create a refreshing aroma, giving a warm and sacred feel to the space.

4. Keep Lamps Or Diyas To Illuminate Positive Energy

Light is a powerful symbol of energy in Vastu. Placing diyas or oil lamps at the entrance during Onam ensures that your home is filled with brightness, hope, and positivity.

King Mahabali is welcomed with light, which symbolises purity of intentions and a warm invitation. You can also use brass lamps or lanterns for a traditional touch. Ensure the lamps are kept on either side of the entrance for balance and symmetry.

5. Ensure The Doorway Is Clean, Well-Lit, And Clutter-Free

Vastu emphasises that the main entrance should be free of obstacles, dust, or clutter, especially during festivals. For Onam, make sure your entrance is sparkling clean and well-lit to attract prosperity.

A clutter-free space signals openness to receiving blessings from King Mahabali. You can also add rangoli patterns, flower garlands, or bells at the doorway to create a sacred and inviting atmosphere that aligns with festive joy.

By following these simple Vastu tips for your main entrance, you not only honour tradition but also invite positive energy, harmony, and abundance into your home. A beautifully decorated and Vastu-aligned entrance ensures that your family experiences the true spirit of Onam-filled with joy, health, and prosperity.