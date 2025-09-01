September 2025 Important Events In India: Everything You Need To Know About Spiritual And Cultural Festivals

September 2025 Important Awareness Days: Everything You Need To Know About National And Global Observances

Why Does Lord Ganesha Choose A Tiny Rat As His Divine Vehicle? Is It Related To Self Control?

Durga Puja 2025: Why Do Bengalis Wake Up At 4 AM On Mahalaya To Hear ‘Mahishasura Mardini'?

Signs Of A Narcissistic Mother-In-Law Every Newlywed Must Recognize Before It Destroys Their Marriage Forever

Struggling With Smelly Clothes In Monsoon? 5 Smart Drying Hacks To Prevent Mold And Odor Fast Home N Garden oi-Deepannita Das

The monsoon season may bring lush greenery and cozy rain-soaked evenings, but it also brings a major headache for every household-damp, musty, and smelly clothes.

With the sun often playing hide and seek, drying laundry becomes a daily challenge. Piled-up clothes, sticky moisture in the air, and little to no ventilation create the perfect breeding ground for mold and odor.

The struggle is real: you wash clothes hoping for freshness, only to find them smelling worse than before. The good news is, you don't have to live with that damp monsoon smell. With some smart hacks and simple drying tricks, you can keep your clothes fresh, mold-free, and laundry-ready even during heavy downpours.

1. Use A Spin Dryer Or Extra Rinse Cycle

One of the easiest ways to ensure your clothes dry faster is to remove as much water as possible before drying. If you own a washing machine, always opt for an extra spin cycle. This helps squeeze out excess moisture, drastically cutting down the drying time. The less wet your clothes are, the lower the chances of them developing that stale monsoon odor.

2. Dry Clothes In A Well-Ventilated Room

During monsoon, drying clothes outdoors may not be practical. Instead, pick a room that has the maximum ventilation-windows, fans, or exhaust systems-to circulate the air. Cross-ventilation reduces humidity levels indoors, making it easier for clothes to dry. Avoid overcrowding the drying line, as closely hung clothes trap moisture and develop mold. Spread them out, even if it means doing multiple smaller laundry loads.

3. Use A Fan Or Dehumidifier To Speed Up Drying

If natural ventilation is not enough, use technology to your advantage. Place a table fan, ceiling fan, or even a pedestal fan near the clothes to speed up airflow. In cities where humidity levels remain extremely high, a dehumidifier can be a game-changer. It not only dries clothes faster but also keeps your room mold-free.

4. Iron Clothes To Remove Leftover Dampness

Sometimes clothes feel dry but still carry hidden dampness, which later causes them to smell musty. Running a hot iron over semi-dry clothes eliminates residual moisture and freshens them up instantly. For thicker fabrics like jeans or towels, ironing ensures no moisture lingers, saving them from mold formation.

5. Add Natural Fresheners While Drying

To keep clothes smelling fresh, add simple natural remedies during the drying process. Place a few drops of essential oils such as lavender, lemon, or eucalyptus in the final rinse water. You can also tuck a few cloves or dried neem leaves near the drying rack. These not only fight bacteria but also leave behind a subtle fragrance that combats the dreaded damp smell.

These hacks ensure your clothes not only dry quickly but also smell fresh no matter how heavy the rains get. After all, nothing feels better than slipping into a clean, fragrant outfit-even on the dampest monsoon day.