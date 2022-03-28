List Of Items You Must Dry Clean Every 6 Months Home N Garden oi-Boldsky Desk

Professional drycleaning may look like a luxury to some but for others who understand its benefits, they know it well that it is a necessity. Depending on the type of clothing, their maintenance also varies. Therefore, washing them at home can ruin the fabric forever. However, not all pieces of clothing requires dry cleaning, but there are some of them for which it is essential to maintain its beauty. Scroll down the article to more about the clothing items that has to be drycleaned in every six months to maintain its quality.

1. Suit

We can easily wash ordinary clothes with any detergent at home, but to protect expensive suits from damage caused by detergent and water, we get them dry cleaned. This will maintain the shine of the suit and the fitting will remain intact. With extra care, these piece of clothing will stand the test of time.

2. Mattress

Yes, you read it right, we are talking about the mattress of your bed, which if not cleaned on time can lead to many serious diseases. If may go unnoticed in some houses, but mattresses get dirty very quickly. Any kind of allergy or infection can occur due to the dust on them. Therefore, dry cleaning is the right way to keep it clean. Therefore, it will last for a long time.

3. Sofa

If you want to keep the sofa kept in your living room as new for years, then you must get it cleaned regularly. Sofa sets cannot be washing with detergent and water and it can cause harm to the expensive fabric and ruin it forever. Getting the sofa dry cleaned also reduces the risk of bacteria and infection and ensure it looks good as a new one.

4. Curtains

Curtains installed in the house not only enhance the beauty of our house but they also prevent the harmful rays of the Sun from coming inside the house. If the curtains are light and their fabric is not going to be damaged, then they can be easily washed at home, but some curtains have such fabric that detergent can damage them. The color of the curtains may also fade.

5. White cloth

We all have a white outfits in our wardrobe. Cotton white clothes are very comfortable in the summer season. Sweat stains can completely spoil the look of the clothes in this season. Also, we should be more careful while washing white clothes because if the color of any other cloth gets on it, then it is very difficult to remove it. Dry cleaning of white clothes adds to their shine.