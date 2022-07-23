Just In
- 20 min ago Amazon Sale On Beds, Cabinets And Everything Fusion And Modern: 70% Off On Orthopaedic Mattress, Swing & More
- 50 min ago It's Raining Discounts On Amazon! 80% Off On Your Favourite Fashion Items
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 23 July 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 6 hrs ago Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Get Up To 60% Off On Large Appliances Like Refrigerator, Oven & Washing Machine
Don't Miss
- Finance HDFC Maintains Buy Call To This Small Cap Cement Stock For 26% Potential Gains, Details Inside
- News ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee over teacher recruitment scam
- Movies Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar Says 'Jaani Dushman Gave Me The Flat That I Have Now'
- Automobiles Volkswagen Virtus Build Quality In Question - Ceiling Light Falls Off While Tackling Bad Roads
- Technology All Videos Longer Than 15 Minutes Will Be Instagram Reels: Is Meta Forcing You To Make Reels?
- Sports World Athletics Championships 2022: India's Annu Rani finishes 7th in javelin throw
- Education PTET Result 2022 Rajasthan Declared: Check Scorecards at Official Website
- Travel Mount Erebus: Beacon of Antarctica
How To Get Rid Of Stains, Mold And Grime On Bathroom Tiles
Cleaning the bathroom can be a nightmare if you are unaware of effective tidying tips and tricks. A bathroom is the most functional and the least thought-about space in a home. A clean bathroom represents your attention to health and hygiene. This is because the bathroom is a space where decontamination happens and the germs can quickly spread unless the space is cleansed well.
The bathroom tiles especially have the tendency to become greasy because of the presence of soap and water which makes the area susceptible to accidents. Hence, it is important to keep the bathroom tiles spotless and clean. Bring in your equipment and mops in place to get set cleaning.
Get Rid of the Stains
A great way to clean stains is to prepare a homemade cleansing liquid made of equal parts of clean drinking water and vinegar. You can spray this mixture on the stain and let it soak for a minute before scrubbing the stain with a toothbrush till it disappears. You can wash off the tiles with water to achieve a spotless appearance.
Do away with Hard Water Stains
The marks of water on faucets and tiles make the bathroom appear dirty even after cleansing. To get rid of these stains, rub a generous amount of common salt on the stain and scour it. Allow the salt to sit for an hour before rinsing it away. If the hard water stains persits, use the above-described mixture of water and vinegar to scrub off the marks.
Clean the Grouting
The gap between tiles filled with grouting is a breeding ground for germs and dirt. To clean grouting, you must take equal parts of drinking water and white vinegar and make a mixture. Use a toothbrush to apply and scrub the mixture in grouts. Let the mixture sit for 15 minutes and wash it off with water.
Remove the Mold and Grime
Mold and grime can be spotted in bathrooms especially around ceramic fittings and faucet fixtures. An excellent way to get rid of grime and mold is to prepare a mixture with half cup of baking soda and half cup of lemon juice put into half a bucket of clean warm water. A runny solution will be created which can be used to scrub the tiles using a sponge. Rinse off the tiles with clean water and wipe them clean.
Get Rid of the Humidity
Humidity helps germs to thrive and hence it is essential to keep bathrooms dry after cleaning. Keep the exhaust fan running until the bathroom is completely dry. You can keep some indoor plants inside the bathroom to make the space smell fresh and regulate the humidity to prevent mold formation. If feasible, you can also keep the bathroom windows open to invite sunlight in the space which can work as a natural disinfectant.
Photos courtesy: Instagram.
- gardeningTulsi, Money Plant, Bamboo: 6 Best Indoor Plants For The Home According To Vastu
- home n gardenHow To Check Your Gas Cylinder Level With A Wet Cloth Trick
- improvement6 Ways to Make Your Apartment Feel Airy During Summers
- improvement5 Expert Tips To Keep The House Cool In The Scorching Summer
- home n gardenList Of Items You Must Dry Clean Every 6 Months
- gardeningHow To Choose House Plants: 4 Expert Tips
- offer of the dayAmazon Sale 2022: Buy Best Kitchen And Home Appliances Before The Sale Ends
- offer of the dayAmazon Great Indian Sale 2021: Up To 50% Off On Must-Have Kitchen Appliances
- gardeningLove Plants In the Balcony? 8 Tips For Balcony Gardening At Home!
- decorHome Decor: 16 Tips To Make Your Small Room Look Bigger!
- home n gardenMiss World Manushi Chhillar Opens Up On Her Terrace Garden Plans And Growing Fruits And Vegetables
- decorChristmas 2020: Beautiful Home And Garden Decoration Ideas That You Can Try