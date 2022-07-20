How To Check For Bed Bugs In Hotel Rooms Improvement oi-Amritha K

It is inevitable that hotel rooms are susceptible to bed bug infestations since thousands of travellers pass through their doors each year. As a result, there is a possibility that hotels and motels will be a breeding ground for infestations of the small reddish-brown insects, which can live happily in bed and hitch a ride home on luggage and clothing. There is no hotel that is immune to these unwelcome guests, not even the finest.

How To Check Hotel Rooms for Bed Bugs?

A bedbug is characterized by its small size, flat shape, and oval shape. Reddish-brown in colour, they have six legs and two antennae. The size of an adult bed bug is typically between 5 and 6 millimetres.

While on holiday, inspecting the room for bed bugs can help you avoid bed bug bites and the spread of bed bug infestations back home.

Most Important Tip: When you enter a room, don't unpack. Until you have inspected the room, place your luggage in a bathtub or rack that will keep it off the floor.

Remove the bed sheets and blankets and inspect the mattress for bugs, particularly at the head of the bed. It is possible to see bugs and eggs without a microscope. You should also look for exoskeletons - the casings the bugs leave behind after they moult - and dark, rust-coloured spots. If possible, lift the mattress and inspect the underside with a flashlight.

Once you are done with the bed and cot, let's get to the rest of it.

Sofas and throw pillows

Take the cushions off the seats and inspect them above and below. Make sure you look between joints and crevices.

Be sure to remove the covers from the cushions and inspect the seams, corners, and zips for signs of a bedbug infestation.

Bedside cabinets

Look inside drawers, especially along joints and handles.

Ensure that the bedside cabinet is properly positioned behind and underneath.

Be sure to check ornaments, lamps, and picture frames.

Closets and floorboards

Observe the points where the floorboards or floor mouldings meet the walls.

Check the seals on the doors and drawers of the closets, as well as the joints and corners.

If you find a spider web, you are likely to find bed bugs.

Nightstands

Check the drawer seals and corners of the nightstand.

It is also important to check the inside of lampshades or the spots where the lamp makes contact with the nightstand.

The same goes for picture frames and alarm clocks as well.

Luggage

Look closely at the webbing on the fold-out luggage stand, especially where it wraps around the frame.

Just to be on the safe side, you should never put your luggage on the bed itself.