Just In
- 1 hr ago 8 Fertility Temples To Visit If You Are Planning To Conceive
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 05 September 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 1 day ago Temples Dedicated To Draupadi, The Pandava Queen: Know About History, Legend, Architechture And Significance
- 1 day ago Thiruvonam 2022 Date, Rituals, Puja Vidhi, Feast, And Significance
Don't Miss
- Movies Kartik Aaryan To Star In Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3; Actor Says 'It's Like A Dream Come True'
- News Joyride turns into horror as swing crashes down 50 feet at Mohali fair; 5 children among 10 hurt | Viral video
- Automobiles Top 10 Best-Selling Car Brands In India August 2022 - Y-o-Y Sales Up By Nearly 27%
- Sports Can India still qualify for Asia Cup 2022 final? Here is the scenario, NRR calculations
- Finance Paytm Shares Fell 4% In Early Trade Following ED Raid Over Connection With Chinese Loan Merchants
- Technology Apple Considering Removing SIM Card Slot For iPhone 14; Port-Less iPhones Incoming?
- Education CUET PG Admit Card 2022: Download CUET PG Hall Tickets at cuet.nta.nic.in
- Travel Yellow Mountains: Landscape From The World Of Make-Believe
5 Expert Tips For Compact Bedroom In Small Apartments
Cities have made apartment living popular to suffice the needs of an increasingly population. Smaller houses and tiny bedroom spaces can be transformed to their maximum potential with the help of thoughtful designing. Smart bedroom design ideas will help you to convert a compact space into a stylish functional bedroom.
Lower ceiling height, acute angles, and lack of floor space can be fixed with the right planning and design solutions. By working on the room layout, you can create a fully functional space using clever storage ideas.
To help you design a good bedroom, we have shortlisted five small bedroom design hacks.
1. Work on the Room Layout
While considering a small bedroom design, it is always a good idea to rethink the layout. The furniture pieces must be placed in a way that makes your room appear clutter-free. The bed being the largest piece of the bedroom furniture will have a huge impact on the look and feel of the space hence it is recommended to place it at the centre of the main wall. Try to minimise the amount of furniture by using multi-functional pieces that act as space savers like lofts, built-in wardrobes and hidden pull-out drawers for excess storage.
2. Create an Illusion of Space
Decorating your space with mirrors will instantly make your small bedroom appear brighter and bigger. It is a great idea to place your mirrors opposite or adjacent to the window to allow optimum reflection of light into the bedroom. Another way of uplifting your smaller space is by painting your bedroom in brighter shades of yellow or beige to help the space look airy and spacious. Complement the space by adding similar tones in bedding accessories and floor rugs.
3. Use Functional Furniture
Make the most of your tiny bedroom by creating a bed nook near your window to utilise your empty niche for relaxing. You can opt for a sleek finish sliding wardrobe with removable shelves and multiple drawers to make optimum use as per need. Use multifunctional furniture like an ottoman that acts as seating by providing extra storage which is ideal to keep fabrics and blankets. You can also use a bed that offers plenty of in-built hidden storage.
4. Save Space with Wall Lights
Floor lamps are considered to act as an accent piece to decorate your bedroom with customised lighting options. Incase of smaller bedrooms, it is a good idea to opt for wall-mounted lights as they are considered as an amazing space saving option than floor lamps. Wall mounted lights perfectly help in illuminating the layout of the room with a variety of decorative fixture options from wired to plug-ins.
5. Utilise Your Storage Wisely
While the cupboards are perfect for bigger storage needs, small storage essentials, extra beddings, and décor items, can be concealed in alcove spaces and open shelves. Use vertical storage options that are flexible to move around the bedroom that perfectly fits in the crunch space setting. Instead of bulky furniture, you can consider installing in-built cabinets with recessed shelves. They allow the room to appear neat and streamlined by providing you with sufficient space to move around.
- offer of the dayAmazon Sale On Home Decor Accessories, Save Up To 75% On Wall Art And Paintings
- decorEasy Guide To Create The Perfect Reading Nook
- decor5 Best Guest Bedroom Styling Ideas for Your Home
- offer of the dayAmazon Monsoon Sale: Great Discounts On Furniture And Indoor Lighting, Get Up To 60% Off
- decor9 Budget-Friendly Home Decor Ideas
- gardeningTulsi, Money Plant, Bamboo: 6 Best Indoor Plants For The Home According To Vastu
- improvement6 Thoughtful Home Design And Renovation Ideas For Senior Citizens
- decor5 Things To Keep In Mind While Designing Your Kids' Bedroom
- decorShark Tank India Judge Vineeta Singh's Opulent Home In Mumbai
- decorEid Mubarak: 5 Home Decor Ideas for Eid Al-Fitr 2022
- improvement6 Ways to Make Your Apartment Feel Airy During Summers
- improvement5 Expert Tips To Keep The House Cool In The Scorching Summer