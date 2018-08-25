Astro Tips For House Cleaning

Our forefathers were the ones who believed in the goodness of astrology. As mankind started progressing, we started opting for a more scientific approach towards life. Gradually, we started doing what our heart dictated and ignoring the science of astrology. What we forgot in the process is the fact that astrology itself is based on scientific principles and most of the things that astrology dictated were time-tested and found to be true. Thus, if we reject all such things, it will be nothing but tomfoolery on our part.

Now, most people of today's generation are not aware of the role of astrology in the cleaning scene. They feel that cleaning the house is the simple process of removing all dirt from the indoor surroundings and throwing it out. However, there is much more to it and that is where the concept of Goddess Laskhmi comes into the picture.

All the astrological rules and regulations that are there with respect to the cleaning of the house have this concept at its core. In this article, we shall discuss the astrological concepts of good housekeeping and what you need to do in order to ensure that you adhere to the same.

• Monetary State And Goddess Lakshmi

The fact that Indian culture dictates that Goddess Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth is not something that is unknown to us. Wealth is the first and foremost sign of prosperity in any given household. Most people tend to associate the inflow and outflow of money from the house as the coming and going of Goddess Lakshmi.

Thus, at the core of all astrological tips of good housekeeping lies the central idea that Goddess Lakshmi must be attracted to visit the household and once she is there, care must be taken to ensure that she does not leave the same. Hence, our house must be kept clean all the time so that Goddess Lakshmi stays in our house.

• Time Of Sweeping

Indeed, sweeping the house is the most important part of the cleaning process. It is the fastest way to brush out all that unwanted dust from the house that is responsible for causing all the illnesses. However, you cannot just grab the broom and sweep the house at any time of your choice.

Astrology says that the same must be carried out only after sunrise. Similarly, once the sun has set, you cannot go about with sweeping as well. This is what Indian astrology states. The scientific explanation to this will be the fact that when a person sweeps the floor, it must be done with utmost care so that no dirt is left behind.

Similarly, no important material should be swept off accidentally. In order to ensure that either of the aforementioned things do not happen, there must be proper lighting available. The same cannot be carried out in artificial lighting and that is why one must not sweep beyond daylight hours.

• In Urgent Cases

There might be times when you have spilled something on the floor or some other contingency that needs urgent cleaning beyond daylight hours. This is all the way more common in households that have children and toddlers. In such cases, if you really have to sweep, make sure that you do that with a cloth and not the broom.

Also, the dirt that you would have accumulated must not be thrown out of the house at such an hour. Doing so is said to invite the wrath of Goddess Lakshmi and she is said to take away all the wealth from the family. The ideal course of action here would be to store the dirt in some corner of the house and dispose the same the next morning.

However, understand that this is a measure that must be taken up only in extreme cases and you should not make it a practice to sweep your room with a cloth every day in the evening. Doing so will neither improve the cleanliness of your household nor will it ensure complete dirt removal.

Thus, now that you are aware of the various cleanliness measures and timings that you must follow while sweeping the room, we are sure that you are in a position to take better care of your family members.

Indeed, by inculcating the teachings of astrology in our daily lives we are not just welcoming a new era of peace and prosperity in our homes but are also shaking hands with something that is ethically a part of our lineage.