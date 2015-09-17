ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why Use An Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idol

    By
    |

    When you are busy making preparations for Ganesha Chaturthi, one important thing to consider is to choose an eco-friendly Ganesha idol.

    The regular ones that are widely available are made of plaster of Paris. Though they look attractive and are affordable, there is a reason to choose eco-freindly idols. They don't harm your health or the environment.

    Why We Should Not See Moon On Ganesh Chaturthi

    As idols are generally immersed in waters, using boo-degradable materials would be a safer bet in the big picture. Materials like clay or paper are comparatively better than the widely used materials like plaster of Paris.

    Clay idols don't harm the environment and they degrade faster when immersed in water. Even if you don't know how to make an eco-friendly Ganesha idol, you can buy them in some select outlets.

    Why Use An Eco-Friendly Ganesha

    Water Pollution Can Be Prevented

    Materials like plaster of Paris may pollute water. As they contain chemicals that may turn the waters acidic, it is dangerous for aquatic life. Also, polluted water when consumed by humans can be life threatening.

    Harmful Chemicals

    Plaster of Paris contains many chemicals like Sulphur, Phosphorous, Gypsum, Magnesium etc; and the colours and paints used to decorate the idol contain carbon, lead and many more chemicals. When an idol is immersed in a water body, the life forms will get affected first. And when we eat the fish from that lake, we too get affected severely.

    Lung Damage

    Some dyes and glitters used to decorate the idol emit some gases and when we inhale them, it may affect our lungs.

    Using bio-degradable materials is the key to protect the environment and protect ourselves. Life needs the right balance and when human beings disturb the balance of the ecosystem, the effects could harm human beings too. Therefore, let us enjoy this festival more by spreading the awareness about protecting nature.

    More GANESH CHATURTHI News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue