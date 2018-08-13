Quick And Easy Gardening Tips

Indeed there is nothing like walking up to a beautiful garden. There is a certain refreshing feeling associated with it. Irrespective of how stressed out you are about life at large, if you spend some time in the lap of nature, you end up feeling rejuvenated. In today's modern city life, one of the only ways to be able to do so is by going into your very own garden.

In such a case, it is up to us to invest our efforts into gardening. Another major advantage of having a kitchen garden of your own is the fact that the vegetables that grow there are not just free from harmful pesticides and chemicals, but they are much fresher than those available in the market.

By consuming those, you will be able to lead a much healthier lifestyle.

Now it is understood that a modern, busy lifestyle leaves a person with very little time to invest in gardening. In order to deal with such a situation, this article brings to us quick hacks for our kitchen garden. With these, the art of modern gardening becomes a much more simplified one and you will be able to see much better results right in front of your eyes. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and explore these tips and give your garden the lift that it always deserved.

1. Plastic Pot Gardening

This is one of the best applications of the efficient use of inorganic products in the organic world of gardening. Here, what you have to do is place the plastic pots directly into the plant bed. This makes it easy for you to remove the old pot and switch in a new one once the season changes. That way, there will be no dearth of nutrients for the new plant either.

2. Use A Cork

An old wine cork is something that is found very commonly in all of our houses. However, most of us are usually not aware of its use in gardening. By using an old wine cork and putting it onto each prong of the gardening tool that you are using and then pushing the same into the dirt, you are actually providing a much more favourable condition for your plants to grow.

3. Plastic Fork Protection

One of the easiest ways to keep critters away would be by lacing a few plastic forks in and around the ground. It can be said that these will form a very good defence boundary for your plants. However, make sure that you do not use too many of these as well.

4. Companion Gardening

Just like we humans need a suitable company in order to survive to the best of our abilities, the same can be said for plants as well. Most plants have certain other plants as their best friends. In such cases, it is seen that these combinations of plants tend to benefit each other when they are made to grow in close proximity. Thus, it will be wise on your part to find out which plants are the best friends of the ones you are currently growing and if possible include them in your kitchen garden as well.

5. Reuse Water

This is something that is encouraged in order to avoid wastage of the limited amount of fresh water on the surface of the earth. However, the other benefit of this habit is the fact that the water that is used to rinse vegetables or boil eggs is known to refresh plants in a much more effective manner. This will naturally prompt them to give you much better yield.

6. Seed Spacing

Plants tend to grow much better when they are appropriately spaced. To achieve this, it will be a good idea to use a muffin tray to make planning holes when you are sowing vegetable seeds. This simple hack ensures that the vegetables grow out much better than what they would normally do.

7. Use Of Cardboard To Kill Grass

Cardboard is another man-made thing that has excellent usage in the world of gardening. All that you have to do here is to cover the cardboard with a thick layer of mulch. This will make a planting bed out of your lawn.

By incorporating the aforementioned tips into your daily gardening, you will be able to improve the quality of yields of your kitchen garden. These simple hacks will set you on the path of a much better-organised gardening.

Needless to say not only will the yields be fresher, but this will also garden a much better aesthetic appeal. On that note, we wish you a very happy gardening.