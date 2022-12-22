Exclusive: This Bengaluru-Based Green Initiative Is Turning Christmas Decorations Into Plants Home N Garden oi-Deepannita Das

Maybe Christmas is one of the most wonderful times of the year across the globe, but it is high time that we accept, it is a wasteful one as well. We all know how festive seasons are full of traditions and celebrations and we do break out good cheer with family members and loved ones. However, there is no denying that the activities we engage in can cause serious environmental problems.

Around 34.7 lakh tonnes per annum (TPA) of plastic wastes were generated by India during 2019-20, Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey told the Lok Sabha, mentions a report by LiveMint.

From indoor decorations such as tree ornaments, home decor items, and wrapping gifts to throwing parties or going into one- we do end up generating a good amount of trash which ultimately ends up in the landfill. So, instead of becoming a part of the solution, are we becoming part of the pollution?

In an exclusive interview with Boldsky, the founder of Seed Paper India, Roshan Ray, reveals how discarded decoration items can be turned into plants with a simple innovative idea so that you can scratch your holiday itch without harming this environment, and most importantly this planet.

Why Throw The Decorations, When You Can Grow Them?

Saving the earth means saving ourselves! And as humans, we do have a choice to do so.

Even though one skimps out of joy whenever there is a festive season, too much waste is never a good thing.

According to a new report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), India's plastic waste nightmare is because the country is not properly collecting and recycling the trash, thus leading to lethal plastic pollution.

This is so because the root cause of the plastic problem, which starts from the source to disposal has not been identified yet. Therefore, plastic pollution is not going away anytime soon.

On asking how he conceptualised the idea of starting a green initiative from Bengaluru, Roshan, who is an engineer by profession and an entrepreneur says, 'I thought why be a part of the pollution when we can have a solution? Every year more than 10,000 kgs of waste is generated during Christmas and New Year Celebrations, so why not utilise that waste, and turn them into plants?'

By using plantable decorations we can not only save the environment but reduce the waste, which goes directly into landfills. So, we are actually Growing Plants from the decorations, he adds.

Seed Initiative provides beautiful budget-friendly items, such as Christmas handing, plantable seed calendars, and more. All the items are eco-friendly, some are made with waste cotton rags and have seeds embedded in them. Once they are discarded after a single use and touch the soil, you will find the waste growing into marigolds, wildflowers, Holy basil and even tomatoes. Apart from that, they also have Seed Bombs for Christmas, which when thrown into the Ground, grow into a Plant.

To make the approach sustainable, Roshan and his team create plantable decorations from garment waste, which are turned into pulp and infused with seeds. 'All the products are free of chemicals and have no binders. We are selling these at a reasonable rate of Rs 7- 9/- each. Right Now, we have sold over 5000 pieces and still, orders are coming in,' reveals Roshan to Boldsky.

Are Traditionalists Skeptical To A New Idea?

'I am all in when it comes to changing the ecosystem, embracing a culture of change, and breaking down traditional ideologies or systems that allow for environmental degradation,' tells Roshan to Boldsky.

'While youths are enthusiastic about the new way of decorations that are clean and green, some traditionalists are sceptical and have not embraced the ideas, says Roshan. 'Initially, we had to struggle a bit when we were approaching Churches to accept plantable decorations, not many have come forward to support this idea. However, the millennials have chipped in to contribute to a healthier and greener environment,' he adds.

Studies show that globally, our waste level increases about 25-30 per cent during holidays, making the season far from kind towards our planet. Having said that, most of these environmental impacts can be reduced with some effort.

A resident of Bengaluru, Jyothi Padma shares, 'It is a season of giving and what better way to celebrate it than giving it back to nature? Thankfully, now we have something that is clean and green and so we can enjoy the festive season without having to worry about the waste we will be leaving behind.'

Another resident of the same city, Amita Patel says, 'We are happy that through Seed Paper India initiative, we can turn your holiday decorations into a gift that keeps on giving.'

So, what we need to understand is that with a little know-how and pre-planning, we can pull off an eco-friendly Christmas without having to skimp on the festivities.